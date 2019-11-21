Sarita Sosa reaparece feliz de la vida luego del deceso de José José
Sarita Sosa, la polémica hija menor de El Príncipe de la Canción, reapareció en redes más feliz que nunca luego del fallecimiento de José José
Aunque pareciera que Sarita Sosa la hija del fallecido cantante, José José, se ha mantenido alejada de los reflectores desde hace ya algún tiempo, de nueva cuenta vuelve a causar enojo y repugno con los cibernautas, quienes mostraron su descontento luego de verla más feliz que nunca a casi dos meses de la muerte de su padre.
Un video comenzó a circular por Internet luego de ser viralizado por los mismos usuarios, en donde se aprecia que la joven se encuentra más feliz que nunca, pues se le ve muy contenta bailando dentro de un automóvil en curso, junto a su esposo y Didier Ortiz, familiar de Yimmy Ortiz.
En el video compartido por Didier, se observa como también dentro del vehículo está Sara Salazar, la ahora viuda del intérprete de Lo que no fue, no será. La publicación se vio acompañada con un extenso mensaje que el joven escribió sobre la vida y la experiencia que la joven ha vivido desde que se convirtió en la mujer más odiada de todo México.
�� @yimmyortizg Being able to maintain a role amongst an environment where there is a lot of hate and uncertainty, is difficult and a challenging task. You’re constantly being judged, marginalized and in my case even threatened with violence. Having to listen to horrendous and false rumors about myself and family is by far the most angering and hurtful experience. I’m not a superstar nor a pop-star or celebrity, what I am is a human being that loves music and this career in the arts of music. Anyone in the entertainment business knows the challenges of facing many critics, and have to not only face them but live with it for the rest of their lives. To me personally, what keeps me going is the notion that one day, I will have success in all the areas of my life. Having family in multiple geographical areas but also living with family here in Miami, is a great privilege to someone like me. I am not alone in this, and it’s different when you have siblings that are going through the same experience. I thank God for you Sara and you Yimmy and you also Noe. God knows we’ve been going through very difficult times, times of anger and incapability. I know that God has this for us for a reason. And I strongly believe with all my heart, that it’s changing for better. I believe we will overcome anything that heads our way. And to all you critics and press who have the wrong intentions for myself and my family, your opinion about us is merely attention calling to get your viewer. That is not enough to stop me and my family and friends. You can keep talking, but we will take that challenge until we fulfill our dreams. For those who support us, and support my sister Sara and brother Yimmy thank you. Thank you for your prayers and your alliance to them, when it all seems as if it’s their fault. Thank you for defending them and even myself in the thousands of conversations we don’t know about, that you hold with friends and family. That being said, God bless you all.
Lo usuarios de Internet se mostraron muy molestos por la actitud de la joven e hicieron uso de Twitter para comenzar a mandarle mensajes y críticas a Sarita por estar de "fiestera" mientras se encuentra lidiando con el luto de la pérdida de su padre.
Tal parece que, pese a que el tiempo pase, el odio y el coraje de los mexicanos hacia Sarita Sosa, no disminuye, están por cumplirse dos meses del escándalo en el que se vio envuelta tras la muerte de su padre el pasado 28 de septiembre y continúa siendo tema de conversación.
