Selma Blair narra cómo vive tras padecer esclerosis múltiple

La actriz Selma Blair fue diagnosticada con esclerosis múltiple en el otoño de 2018; su vida no ha sido la misma desde entonces. En un reciente post en su feed de Instagram contó a sus miles y miles de seguidores, "me siento enferma, esto es lo que pasa, no hay luz brillante de glamour por supuesto, son largas noches, casi todas las noches, mis músculos en mi cara y cuello están en espasmo o tan apretados que ni siquiera puedo encontrar una manera de estirar y lo he estado intentando durante tres horas".

Selma Blair dio a conocer que si todo lo padece no fuera suficiente, ahora también tiene gripe estomacal, "pero no me mata, soy lo suficientemente fuerte como para no ser derribada".

Esas son buenas noticias, excelente tranquilidad, me recupero, me equivoqué la semana pasada en la calle, no recuerdo que haya sucedido.

La actriz de películas como "Crueles intenciones", "Una rubia muy legal" o "Hellboy", mencionó que tiene su tobillo torcido, lo que la hace sentir aún más frágil. "Un simple esguince de tobillo y tengo suerte en un millón de cuentas".

Todavía me siento sola, vulnerable y asustada por el futuro como madre soltera, no me estoy muriendo más que nadie, solo estoy sufriendo, se siente como si solo me estuviera derrumbando.

"Entonces, hay una verdad que dar a cualquiera que se sienta de esta manera, es simplemente miserable sentirse mal, lo siento mucho solo soy yo para ti en las primeras horas de la mañana, porque no sé qué más hacer y quiero mucho para hacerlo mejor, que el lado plateado nos rodee a todos y nos guie fuera de lo más oscuro".