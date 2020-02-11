Selma Blair narra cómo vive tras padecer esclerosis múltiple
"No me estoy muriendo más que nadie, solo estoy sufriendo", comentó la actriz Selma Blair en un profundo mensaje en sus redes sociales
La actriz Selma Blair fue diagnosticada con esclerosis múltiple en el otoño de 2018; su vida no ha sido la misma desde entonces. En un reciente post en su feed de Instagram contó a sus miles y miles de seguidores, "me siento enferma, esto es lo que pasa, no hay luz brillante de glamour por supuesto, son largas noches, casi todas las noches, mis músculos en mi cara y cuello están en espasmo o tan apretados que ni siquiera puedo encontrar una manera de estirar y lo he estado intentando durante tres horas".
Selma Blair dio a conocer que si todo lo padece no fuera suficiente, ahora también tiene gripe estomacal, "pero no me mata, soy lo suficientemente fuerte como para no ser derribada".
Esas son buenas noticias, excelente tranquilidad, me recupero, me equivoqué la semana pasada en la calle, no recuerdo que haya sucedido.
This is the thing. I feel sick. This is what happens. There is no bright light of glamour. Of course. It is long nights. Almost all nights. My muscles in my face and neck are in spasm. Or so tight I can’t even find a way to stretch. And I have been trying for three hours. On the ground stretching. I have had the stomach flu. Thanks Arthur! And I am even more sideways now. For now. But I am not killed by it. I am strong enough not to be taken down any more than the average bear. That’s great news. Excellent reassurance. I recover. I stepped wrong last week. In the street. I don’t remember it happening. Or the pain. I was told. And my ankle is sprained and it makes me feel even more fragile. A simple ankle sprain. And I am lucky on a million counts. I know. And I am still feeling alone and vulnerable and scared about the future as a single mom. I’m not dying any more than anyone. I am just hurting. It feels like I am just breaking down. So there’s a truth to give to anyone else feeling this way. It’s just miserable. And scary. To feel unwell. I am so sorry. This is just me to you. In the early hours of the morning. Cause I don’t know what else to do and I want so much to do better. May the silver lining surround us all. And guide us out of the darkest. Thank you all for being the biggest loves. I am in a slow time. I need to recover. I want to recover. And I don’t know what that even really means. ��. I send you all a reassuring warmth. We all need it.
La actriz de películas como "Crueles intenciones", "Una rubia muy legal" o "Hellboy", mencionó que tiene su tobillo torcido, lo que la hace sentir aún más frágil. "Un simple esguince de tobillo y tengo suerte en un millón de cuentas".
Todavía me siento sola, vulnerable y asustada por el futuro como madre soltera, no me estoy muriendo más que nadie, solo estoy sufriendo, se siente como si solo me estuviera derrumbando.
"Entonces, hay una verdad que dar a cualquiera que se sienta de esta manera, es simplemente miserable sentirse mal, lo siento mucho solo soy yo para ti en las primeras horas de la mañana, porque no sé qué más hacer y quiero mucho para hacerlo mejor, que el lado plateado nos rodee a todos y nos guie fuera de lo más oscuro".
Gracias a todos por ser los mayores amores, estoy en un tiempo lento, necesito recuperarme, quiero recuperarme y no sé qué significa eso realmente. Les mando a todos una calidez tranquilizadora, todos lo necesitamos.
