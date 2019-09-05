¡Sin miedo a nada! Demi Lovato comparte foto de sus celulitis
Con gran valentía, la actriz y cantante de 27 años expuso uno de sus más grandes temores de su cuerpo y sus seguidores decidieron aplaudirle
Demi Lovato sacudió las redes sociales luego de publicar una fotografía en su Instagram donde se le ve posando de espaldas mientras viste un bikini de animal print mostrándo una de sus más grandes inseguridades, las celulitis.
La cantante se olvidó completamente de los esteorotipos de belleza y decidió publicar la fotografía completamente al natural. Debido a la falta de Photoshop, las celulitis de Demi llamaron la atención en la publicación.
This is my biggest fear. A photo of me in a bikini unedited. And guess what, it’s CELLULIT!!!! I’m just literally sooooo tired of being ashamed of my body, editing it (yes the other bikini pics were edited - and I hate that I did that but it’s the truth) so that others think I’m THEIR idea of what beautiful is, but it’s just not me. This is what I got. I want this new chapter in my life to be about being authentic to who I am rather than trying to meet someone else’s standards. So here’s me, unashamed, unafraid and proud to own a body that has fought through so much and will continue to amaze me when I hopefully give birth one day. It’s such a great feeling to be back in tv/film while not stressing myself with a strenuous workout schedule before 14 hour days, or depriving myself from a real birthday cake rather than opting for watermelon & whip cream with candles because I was terrified of REAL cake and was miserable on some crazy diet shit. Anyway, here’s me, RAW, REAL! And I love me. And you should love you too! Now back to the studio.. I’m working on an anthem.. ������������♀️ also. Just so everyone’s clear.. I’m not stoked on my appearance BUT I am appreciative of it and sometimes that’s the best I can do. I hope to inspire someone to appreciate their body today too. �� #nationalcelulliteday #celluLIT ������
En la descripción de la fotografía, Demi Lovato escribió un extenso mensaje de aceptación y motivación para sincerarse con sus Lovatics.
Este es mi mayor temor. Una foto mía en bikini sin editar. Y adivina qué, es celulitis. Estoy literalmente tan cansada de estar avergonzada de mi cuerpo, editándolo (sí, las otras fotos del bikini fueron editadas - y odio que haya hecho eso, pero es la verdad) para que otros piensen que soy su idea de lo bello que es, pero no soy yo. Esto es lo que tengo", comenzó Lovato.
Quiero que este nuevo capítulo de mi vida se trate de ser auténtica con lo que soy, en lugar de tratar de cumplir con las normas de otra persona. Así que aquí estoy yo, sin vergüenza, sin miedo y orgullosa de poseer un cuerpo que ha luchado tanto y que continuará asombrándome cuando algún día dé a luz.
Idk what to caption this.. reality is I’m sitting at the gym post jiu jitsu feeling high on life and drinking my post workout shake. I’m sweaty and not looking this glamorous right now but fuck I feel awesome and posting this feels empowering because I like this pic where I feel sexy and I can also defend myself from anyone that ever tries to attack me. Any size, any shape, any gender. I have security but in the moments I’m alone I feel confident (no pun intended) that I can hold my own against an attacker and hope everyone finds something they become as passionate about as I feel about jiu jitsu. #BJJ #BlueBelt #HowDidThisEndUpBeingAboutBJJ ��
Es una gran sensación estar de vuelta en la televisión/cine sin estresarme con un programa de ejercicios agotador antes de los días de 14 horas, o privarme de un verdadero pastel de cumpleaños en lugar de optar por la sandía y la crema batida con velas porque estaba aterrorizado por el pastel real y era miserable con alguna mier... de dieta loca. De todos modos, aquí estoy yo, y yo me quiero. ¡Y tú también deberías amarte!
Estoy trabajando en un himno ...también. Sólo para que todo el mundo esté claro... No me entusiasma mi apariencia, PERO lo aprecio y, a veces, eso es lo mejor que puedo hacer. Espero inspirar a alguien a apreciar su cuerpo hoy también", finalizó Demi.
Como era de esperarse, los Lovatics de inmediato le mostraron su apoyo ante las declaraciones de la cantante.
A lo largo de su vida, Demi ha lidiado con distintos problemas de los que afortunadamente ha logrado salir, adicciones, depresión, trastornos alimenticios, cutting, baja autoestima, problemas de ira y hasta la fecha ha lidiado con bipolaridad, a pesar de todo siempre saliendo adelante y desmostrándo lo fuerte que es y la guerrera que ha sido en esta vida.
