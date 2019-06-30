Taylor Swift acusa de bullying al productor Scooter Braun
La cantante Taylor Swift acusa de bullying al productor Scooter Braun y causa polémica en redes
La famosa cantante Taylor Swift acusa de bullying al productor Scooter Braun y se muestra molesta de que Braun comprara en unos 300 millones de dólares a la compañía disquera Big Machine Label Group, donde nació como artista Taylor y donde también grabó sus primeros discos.
Scooter Braun, al comprar la disquera, automáticamente adquiere legalmente parte de la música de Taylor Swift. A través de historias de Instagram, Taylor asegura que el ahora dueño de Big Machine Label Group la atacó vía redes sociales, junto a Justin Bieber y Kanye West.
Tras la publicación en Instagram, en Twitter se hizo tendencia el hashtag #WeStandWithTaylor.
Seguidores de Taylor Swift hacen público que lo que sucedió ha sido un acto de injusticia y lamentan que así se hayan dado las cosas. En Taylor Argentina @TayUpdatesARG, por ejemplo, señalan a veces el mundo es injusto.
El mundo es injusto, un día no sos(eres) nadie y al otro sos (eres) dueño de todo el esfuerzo y trabajo de una artista, que hasta con lágrimas de impotencia llegó a donde está. Triste.”
Según reporte en distintos portales de noticias, Justin Bieber se solidariza con Taylor y publica una imagen de él con ella, pero le recuerda que Braun siempre la ha apoyado y que todo se pude resolver hablando de frente y no en las redes sociales.
Hey Taylor. First of all i would like to apologize for posting that hurtful instagram post, at the time i thought it was funny but looking back it was distasteful and insensitive.. I have to be honest though it was my caption and post that I screenshoted of scooter and Kanye that said “taylor swift what up” he didnt have anything to do with it and it wasnt even a part of the conversation in all actuality he was the person who told me not to joke like that.. Scooter has had your back since the days you graciously let me open up for you.! As the years have passed we haven’t crossed paths and gotten to communicate our differences, hurts or frustrations. So for you to take it to social media and get people to hate on scooter isn’t fair. What were you trying to accomplish by posting that blog? seems to me like it was to get sympathy u also knew that in posting that your fans would go and bully scooter. Anyway, One thing i know is both scooter and i love you. I feel like the only way to resolve conflict is through communication. So banter back and fourth online i dont believe solves anything. I’m sure Scooter and i would love to talk to you and resolve any conflict, pain or or any feelings that need to be addressed. Neither scooter or i have anything negative to say about you we truly want the best for you. I usually don’t rebuttal things like this but when you try and deface someone i loves character thats crossing a line..
Taylor Alison Swift es originaria de Reading, Pensilvania; según información en su biografía, nace el 13 de diciembre de 1989 y es una cantante, compositora, productora, filántropa y actriz estadounidense.
Taylor se crió en Wyomissing (Pensilvania), y se mudó a Nashville (Tennessee) a la edad de 14 años para realizar una carrera de música country. Firmó con la compañía discográfica independiente Big Machine Records y se convirtió en la artista más joven contratada por Sony/ATV Music Publishing House.
En 2006 da a conocer su álbum debut homónimo Taylor Swift, el cual la estableció como una estrella en la música country.
