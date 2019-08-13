Taylor Swift manda apoyo económico a un fanático

Taylor Swift le envió a una de sus fanáticas una razonable cantidad para ayudarla a pagar su matrícula de colegio, Ayersha Khurram de Toronto recibió más de $6,300 dólares de parte de la cantante, así lo compartió la joven en su instagram el lunes pasado.

La chica publicó el aviso que recibió sobre el gran deposito de parte de 'Taylor Nation', con la gran cantidad enviada de Swift, además de una tierna nota que decía: "Ayesha, aprende chica. ¡Te quiero! Taylor".

Publiqué sobre la lucha para pagar la matrícula. dos horas después, recibo esto en mi correo electrónico. No tengo palabras y no puedo parar de llorar", escribió la joven en la descripción de su publicación.

La chica publicó un vídeo en su Tumblr donde entre lágrimas afirma no poder escribir por que no puede formar las palabras de lo agradecida que estaba con la cantante de 'ME!'.

También le dedicó un mensaje a Taylor, ella dijo: "Taylor, te amo mucho" entre lágrimas. "Cada vez en mi vida que he estado pasando por algo, has estado ahí para mí... ¡gracias, te amo tanto!", expresó la joven.

Ayesha es una gran fanática de Taylor, en el instagram de la jove hace presencia la admiración que tiene por ella y que también ya tuvo la oportunidad de conocerla y convivir en persona con ella.

Taylor Swift siempre se ha preocupado por sus miles de fanáticos y busca la manera que tenga para ayudarlos, no es la primera vez que la cantante hace esto, pues constantemente envía ayuda a sus fieles seguidores.