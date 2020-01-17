The Rock escribe conmovedora carta a su papá fallecido
Rocky Johnson, el papá del actor Dwayne Johnson, The Rock, murió a los 75 años de edad
Lectura rápida
El actor Dwayne Johnson, The Rock, conmueve en redes sociales tras hacer pública una carta que le escribe a su papá Rocky Johnson, quien falleció el pasado 15 de enero.
Rocky Johnson es considerado una leyenda de la WWE y desafortundamente perdió la vida, hecho que tiene profundamente triste a su hijo Dwayne Johnson.
I love you. You broke color barriers, became a ring legend and trail blazed your way thru this world. I was the boy sitting in the seats, watching and adoring you, my hero from afar. The boy you raised to always be proud of our cultures and proud of who and what I am. The boy you raised with the toughest of love. The intense work. The hard hand. The adoring boy who wanted to know only your best qualities. Who then grew to become a man realizing you had other deeply complicated sides that needed to be held and understood. Son to father. Man to man. That’s when my adoration turned to respect. And my empathy turned to gratitude. Grateful that you gave me life. Grateful you gave me life’s invaluable lessons. Dad, I wish I had one more shot to tell you, I love you, before you crossed over to the other side. But you were ripped away from me so fast without warning. Gone in an instant and no coming back. Im in pain. But we both know it’s just pain and it’ll pass. Now I’ll carry your mana and work ethic with me, as it’s time to move on because I have my family to feed and work to accomplish. Finally, I want you to rest your trailblazing soul, Soulman. Pain free, regret free, satisfied and at ease. You lived a very full, very hard, barrier breaking life and left it all in the ring. I love you dad and I’ll always be your proud and grateful son. Go rest high. #ripsoulman #rockyjohnson ��
En la carta, The Rock le hace saber a su padre que siempre le estará agradecido por lo que hizo siempre por él para que luchara por sus sueños y saliera adelante en la vida.
Siempre me sentiré orgulloso de ser tu hijo. Te quiero, rompiste barreras raciales, te convertiste en una leyenda del ring, fuiste pionero y abriste camino a otros en este mundo."
Dwayne Johnson, actor de películas como Jumanji: El último nivel, a través de Instagram, señala también que su padre siempre fue su héroe en la distancia.
Fui ese niño que estaba sentado detrás, mirándolo y observándolo. Fuiste mi héroe en la distancia."
WWE is saddened to learn that WWE Hall of Famer Rocky Johnson has passed away. https://t.co/9uxrICJKxb— WWE (@WWE) January 15, 2020
Rocky Johnson murió a la edad de 75 años y hasta el momento se desconocen las causas de su muerte.
Comentarios