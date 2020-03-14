Tom Hanks y Rita Wilson reaparecen desde su aislamiento por COVID-19
Tom Hanks y Rita Wilson están en aislamiento en el Hospital Universitario de Gold Coast, una ciudad en la costa este de Australia
El actor Tom Hanks y su esposa Rita Wilson se encuentran en un hospital de Australia llevando a cabo su cuarentena tras ser diagnosticados con coronavirus (COVID-19). Desde su aislamiento compartieron una fotografía juntos con sus millones de seguidores.
Hola gente, Rita y yo queremos agradecer a todos los que están aquí y que nos cuidan tan bien, tenemos COVID-19 y estamos aislados, por lo que no se lo contagiamos a nadie más.
"Hay quienes pueden provocar una enfermedad muy grave, lo estamos tomando un día a la vez, hay cosas que todos podemos hacer para superar esto siguiendo los consejos de expertos y cuidando de nosotros mismos y de los demás".
Hello folks. @ritawilson and I want to thank everyone here Down Under who are taking such good care of us. We have Covid-19 and are in isolation so we do not spread it to anyone else. There are those for whom it could lead to a very serious illness. We are taking it one-day-at-a-time. There are things we can all do to get through this by following the advice of experts and taking care of ourselves and each other, no? Remember, despite all the current events, there is no crying in baseball. Hanx
Al final de su post en su feed de Instagram, el actor Tom Hanks manifestó, "recuerden que, a pesar de los acontecimientos actuales, nadie llora en el béisbol", refiriéndose a una cita de la película de 1992 "Ellas dan el golpe", que protagonizó con Geena Davis, Madonna y Rosie O’Donnell, en la que interpreta el papel de un entrenador de béisbol.
Tom Hanks y Rita Wilson, ambos de 63 años de edad, son las primeras estrellas de Hollywood en anunciar que han contraído coronavirus, ambos están en aislamiento en el Hospital Universitario de Gold Coast, una ciudad en la costa este de Australia. Fue la noche del pasado miércoles cuando informaron a través de sus redes sociales que habían dado postivo en COVID-19. "Rita y yo estamos aquí en Australia, nos sentíamos un poco cansados, teníamos resfriado y algunos dolores. Rita tenía escalofríos que iban y venían, también algo de fiebre".
Para hacerlo bien, como necesitamos ahora mismo en el mundo, nos hicieron la prueba del coronavirus y hemos dado positivo.
Hello, folks. @ritawilson and I are down here in Australia. We felt a bit tired, like we had colds, and some body aches. Rita had some chills that came and went. Slight fevers too. To play things right, as is needed in the world right now, we were tested for the Coronavirus, and were found to be positive. Well, now. What to do next? The Medical Officials have protocols that must be followed. We Hanks’ will be tested, observed, and isolated for as long as public health and safety requires. Not much more to it than a one-day-at-a-time approach, no? We’ll keep the world posted and updated. Take care of yourselves! Hanx!
"Bueno, y ahora ¿qué hay que hacer? Las autoridades médicas tienen protocolos que hay que seguir. A los Hanks nos van a hacer pruebas, observar y aislar durante el tiempo que sea necesario por ley y por seguridad. No hay mucho más que hacer que tomárselo día a día, ¿no? Mantendremos al mundo informado. ¡Cuídense!".
