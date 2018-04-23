Show

¡Trágico! Concursante de MasterChef muere durante maratón

El chef tenía 29 años de edad y deja de vivir el pasado domingo.

Avatar de Jorge Rodarte

Por: Jorge Rodarte

Imagen ilustrativa. Foto: EFE

Imagen ilustrativa. Foto: EFE

México. Una mala noticia para los seguidores de MasterChef, en su edición británica. El  pasado domingo, Matt Campbell, ex concursante de la versión británica de MasterChef, falleció mientras participaba en el maratón de Londres.

Campbell, de 29 años de edad, colapsó durante la carrera y, aunque recibió atención médica, murió más tarde en el hospital, según reporte de distintos portales de noticias internacionales.


El chef de Lake District ya había completado el maratón de Manchester y se especuló que quizá las altas temperaturas habían provocado su deceso. Sin embargo, aún no se conoce la causa de muerte. 

La organización Brathay Trust, que ayuda a niños y jóvenes, lanzó un comunicado lamentando la muerte de Campbell, quien participó en la carrera como vocero y apoyaba al organismo benéfico. 



Campbell saltó a la fama tras su participación en la edición 2017 de "MasterChef: The Professionals", donde fue semifinalista.

En esta nota:
  • deceso
  • reality masterchef
  • versión británica
  • carrera

Comentarios

Te puede interesar