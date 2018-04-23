¡Trágico! Concursante de MasterChef muere durante maratón
El chef tenía 29 años de edad y deja de vivir el pasado domingo.
México. Una mala noticia para los seguidores de MasterChef, en su edición británica. El pasado domingo, Matt Campbell, ex concursante de la versión británica de MasterChef, falleció mientras participaba en el maratón de Londres.
Campbell, de 29 años de edad, colapsó durante la carrera y, aunque recibió atención médica, murió más tarde en el hospital, según reporte de distintos portales de noticias internacionales.
2:56:50 New P.B. �� - Amazing day @manchestermarathon perfect conditions, great support. Thank you SO much to everyone who has sponsored me, my dad and @brathaychallenges �� - I felt like running sub 3 was over ambitious particularly with how much has been going on this year so far. I am loving life right now, saying yes to every challenge. Thank you to my friends and family for always supporting me and giving me the confidence to just go for it. �� - Running has been amazing for me over the past 2 years, considering I only ran my first marathon 20 months ago, it’s helped me through grief, helped me de-stress, helped me process information after a long day and helped me menu plan! To anybody considering even entering a 5K this year I say go for it. Life happens outdoors. ✌️ - Onto @londonmarathon in 2 weeks time! �� - #lifehappensoutdoors #marathon #manchestermarathon #raceday #manchestermarathon2018 #teamcameradude #chefswhorun #feedbelliesnotbins #mattsoire #marathonday #manchestermarathon #nutritionalgastronomy #running #runningchef #asicsgelnimbus #nikerunclub #sponsormeplease #brathay #brathaytrust #lakesistricttrained #��♂️
El chef de Lake District ya había completado el maratón de Manchester y se especuló que quizá las altas temperaturas habían provocado su deceso. Sin embargo, aún no se conoce la causa de muerte.
La organización Brathay Trust, que ayuda a niños y jóvenes, lanzó un comunicado lamentando la muerte de Campbell, quien participó en la carrera como vocero y apoyaba al organismo benéfico.
Our tribute to Matt Campbell - https://t.co/hE7Q2XnHb9 pic.twitter.com/cWiUgPeUhG— Brathay Trust (@Brathay) 23 de abril de 2018
Campbell saltó a la fama tras su participación en la edición 2017 de "MasterChef: The Professionals", donde fue semifinalista.
