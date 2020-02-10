Vanessa Bryant utiliza las redes para desahogarse tras muerte de Kobe y su hija
Vanessa Bryant, viuda del basquetbolista Kobe, utilizó sus redes sociales para expresar sus sentimientos tras la pérdida de su esposo y su hija Gianna de 13 años
Sin duda la vida de Vanessa Bryant jamás volverá a ser la misma, esto tras la inesperada pérdida de su esposo el deportista Kobe Bryant y su hija Gianna de tan sólo 13 años de edad, tras esto, la famosa utilizó su cuenta oficial de Instagram para desahogarse ante lo sucedido.
Este lunes la viuda de Bryant subió a sus redes sociales un emotivo video en donde aparecen Kobe y su hija Gianna y dejó descubiertos sus sentimientos en un emotivo y extenso mensaje con el que acompañó la publicación.
I’ve been reluctant to put my feelings into words. My brain refuses to accept that both Kobe and Gigi are gone. I can’t process both at the same time. It’s like I’m trying to process Kobe being gone but my body refuses to accept my Gigi will never come back to me. It feels wrong. Why should I be able to wake up another day when my baby girl isn’t being able to have that opportunity?! I’m so mad. She had so much life to live. Then I realize I need to be strong and be here for my 3 daughters. Mad I’m not with Kobe and Gigi but thankful I’m here with Natalia, Bianka and Capri. I know what I’m feeling is normal. It’s part of the grieving process. I just wanted to share in case there’s anyone out there that’s experienced a loss like this. God I wish they were here and this nightmare would be over. Praying for all of the victims of this horrible tragedy. Please continue to pray for all.
Mi mente se niega a aceptar que tanto Kobe como Gigi se han ido. Es como si tratara de procesar que Kobe se ha ido, pero mi cuerpo se niega a aceptar que mi Gigi jamás volverá a mí. Eso se siente mal. ¿Por qué debería ser capaz de despertarme otro día cuando mi niñita no tiene esa oportunidad? Estoy muy disgustada. Ella tenía mucha vida por delante”, escribió.
Tras el duro mensaje que reveló ante sus seguidores, agregó que sabe que tiene que permanecer muy fuerte por el bien de sus otras tres pequeñas, hijas también de la leyenda de la NBA; Natalia, Bianka y Capri Bryant.
Sé que esto que siento es normal. Es parte del proceso de duelo. Simplemente quería compartirlo, en caso de que haya alguien más por ahí que haya experimentado una pérdida como ésta. Dios, desearía que estuvieran aquí y que terminara esta pesadilla. Oro por todas las víctimas de esta horrible tragedia. Por favor sigan orando por todos”, añadió.
My girls and I want to thank the millions of people who’ve shown support and love during this horrific time. Thank you for all the prayers. We definitely need them. We are completely devastated by the sudden loss of my adoring husband, Kobe — the amazing father of our children; and my beautiful, sweet Gianna — a loving, thoughtful, and wonderful daughter, and amazing sister to Natalia, Bianka, and Capri. We are also devastated for the families who lost their loved ones on Sunday, and we share in their grief intimately. There aren’t enough words to describe our pain right now. I take comfort in knowing that Kobe and Gigi both knew that they were so deeply loved. We were so incredibly blessed to have them in our lives. I wish they were here with us forever. They were our beautiful blessings taken from us too soon. I’m not sure what our lives hold beyond today, and it’s impossible to imagine life without them. But we wake up each day, trying to keep pushing because Kobe, and our baby girl, Gigi, are shining on us to light the way. Our love for them is endless — and that’s to say, immeasurable. I just wish I could hug them, kiss them and bless them. Have them here with us, forever. Thank you for sharing your joy, your grief and your support with us. We ask that you grant us the respect and privacy we will need to navigate this new reality. To honor our Team Mamba family, the Mamba Sports Foundation has set up the MambaOnThree Fund to help support the other families affected by this tragedy. To donate, please go to MambaOnThree.org. To further Kobe and Gianna’s legacy in youth sports, please visit MambaSportsFoundation.org. Thank you so much for lifting us up in your prayers, and for loving Kobe, Gigi, Natalia, Bianka, Capri and me. #Mamba #Mambacita #GirlsDad #DaddysGirls #Family ❤️
Vanessa Bryant anunció la semana pasada que se realizará un homenaje en el Staples Center el próximo 24 de febrero para recordar la vida del fallecido basquetbolista y su hija Gigi, quien ya se estaba preparando para la liga de basquetbol femenil y era una de las mejores en el ámbito.
Cabe recordar que el pasado 24 de enero Kobe Bryant, su hija Gianna y tres personas más que los acompañaban fallecieron en un trágico accidente aéreo luego de que el helicóptero en el que viajaban se desplomara debido a la pésima condición del clima en Calabasas, California.
