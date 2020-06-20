Entérate de lo importante

Configura las noticias de acuerdo a tu interés

Configurar
Selecciona tu región
Show

Venden legendaria guitarra del desaparecido Prince

Prince utilizó dicha guitarra cuando estaba en lo más alto de la fama, por lo que fue vendida por una jugosa cantidad

Por  AP

Venden legendaria guitarra del desaparecido Prince(AFP)

Venden legendaria guitarra del desaparecido Prince | AFP

Una guitarra personalizada tocada por Prince en el apogeo de su estrellato en las décadas de 1980 y 1990 se vendió por la asombrosa cantidad de $ 563,500 en una subasta.

La guitarra eléctrica "Blue Angel" Cloud 2 se disparó más allá de la estimación de $ 100,000 a $ 200,000 que se esperaba alcanzar en la venta de Music Icons dirigida por Julien’s Auctions el viernes y sábado en Beverly Hills.

¡Ya estás suscrito a las alertas de noticias!

Ahora puedes configurar las notificaciones desde la campana

Configurar

 

Prince tocó la guitarra cegadoramente azul con el símbolo de "amor" del artista en el cuello que comenzó en el Purple Rain Tour de 1984, en los álbumes clásicos "Lovesexy" y "Sign O’ The Times ". Lo usó a principios de la década de 1990.

Los archiveros que revisaron las posesiones de Prince en su casa y sede musical de Paisley Park en Minnesota encontraron recientemente la guitarra que se creía perdida durante los cuatro años desde su muerte por una sobredosis a los 57 años. Una guitarra Prince similar se vendió por $ 700,000 en 2016.

En la misma subasta, un cinturón de macramé que Elvis Presley usó unas 30 veces en el escenario generó casi 10 veces su precio esperado, con una oferta final de $ 298,000.

La guitarra de Prince/AP

Un vestido de marfil usado por Madonna en su video "Vogue" de 1990 se vendió por $ 179,200.

Las identidades de los compradores no fueron reveladas.

Los artículos que aún se venderán el sábado incluyeron las letras manuscritas de Paul McCartney a la canción de los Beatles "Maxwell’s Silver Hammer".

Te puede interesar

Desestiman demanda por homicidio imprudencial de Prince

Prince sigue emocionando a todos sus memorias a punto de salir

Comentarios

Comentarios

Más de show

No te pierdas las últimas noticias

Suscríbete a las notificaciones y entérate de todo