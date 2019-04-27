Selecciona tu región
Yanet García recibe pícaro comentario de su novio en Instagram

Lewis Howes, novio de Yanet García, dio a entender que la llamada "Chica del Clima" es una mujer ardiente

Por  Francisco Inzunza

Yanet García dio a conocer en sus redes sociales hace unas semanas, su romance con Lewis Howes.

Yanet García disfruta de un nuevo romance con Lewis Howes, ex jugador de fútbol americano profesional; en redes sociales ya han compartido algunas fotos juntos y hasta atrevidos comentarios.

Es obvio que Lewis Howes es fiel fanático de las fotografías que su novia Yanet García. La llamada "Chica del Clima" publicó una imagen donde luce sus curvas en bikini, pero lo que más resaltó fue el comentario del también empresario estadounidense.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Con unos emojis indicó que su novia era muy ardiente, a lo que la conductora de televisión respondió con un emoji de corazón.

Yanet García celebró recientemente sus 10 millones de seguidores en Instagram ¿y cómo lo hizo?, mostrando su trasero desde una piscina.

"Son lo máximo, nunca olvides de donde vienes ni para donde vas", expresó.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

