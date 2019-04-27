Yanet García recibe pícaro comentario de su novio en Instagram
Lewis Howes, novio de Yanet García, dio a entender que la llamada "Chica del Clima" es una mujer ardiente
Yanet García disfruta de un nuevo romance con Lewis Howes, ex jugador de fútbol americano profesional; en redes sociales ya han compartido algunas fotos juntos y hasta atrevidos comentarios.
Es obvio que Lewis Howes es fiel fanático de las fotografías que su novia Yanet García. La llamada "Chica del Clima" publicó una imagen donde luce sus curvas en bikini, pero lo que más resaltó fue el comentario del también empresario estadounidense.
Con unos emojis indicó que su novia era muy ardiente, a lo que la conductora de televisión respondió con un emoji de corazón.
Yanet García celebró recientemente sus 10 millones de seguidores en Instagram ¿y cómo lo hizo?, mostrando su trasero desde una piscina.
"Son lo máximo, nunca olvides de donde vienes ni para donde vas", expresó.
THANK YOU FOR 10 MILLION FOLLOWERS �� 5 years ago I only had a few thousand followers and I decided to take a risk and try something I had never done before... being on TV as The Weather Girl in Monterrey ! I was so horrible my first few months and would drive home crying because I was so bad. I was determined to improve so I had my friend film me and I would upload the clips to YouTube to watch what I was doing wrong and see how I could improve. Never did I imagine someone would take my clips and make a video that would go viral! Over 500,000 followers followed me in a week and that opened up so many opportunities for me that I am forever grateful for. I continue to work hard every day on my skills with TV, and learn new things by challenging myself with Theatre and making movies. These things still scare me but my entire life I’ve worked so hard to go after my dreams and I’ve shared my journey with all of you along the way. Everything I do here is to inspire you to live happy, be kind to others, work hard and chase your dreams. Thank you for all your love and support along the way! SON LO MÁXIMO!❤ NUNCA OLVIDES, DE DONDE VIENES NI PARA DONDE VAS ☝��✨#NeverGiveUp
