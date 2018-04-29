Show

Amy Schumer fue a dar al hospital por terrible infección

La comediante más querida de Hollywood explicó en redes sociales su terrible pesadilla
Avatar de Carlos Barrios

Por: Carlos Barrios

Amy Schumer actriz/AP

Amy Schumer actriz/AP

La actriz Amy Schumer pasó por un mal momento durante varios días pues ingresó de emergencia a un hospital debido a una fuerte infección renal, ella misma compartió la noticia por medio de sus redes sociales

 

#tbt walking to set of @ifeelpretty with @yafiiit and @mugsykane

Una publicación compartida por @ amyschumer el

Esto es lo que he estado haciendo esta semana. Estuve hospitalizado durante 5 días con una infección renal horrible. Quiero agradecer a los doctores, a las grandiosas enfermeras, también a mi esposo, cuyo nombre es, quisiera decir ¿Chris? y a mis hermanas Kimby y Mol, que han estado a mi lado todo el tiempo. 

  

Quería compartir esto con ustedes porque esto es sumamente sexy, pero sobre todo porque tenía que ir a Londres para la inauguración de I Feel Pretty y mis doctores me dijeron que eso no era posible. Estoy muy egoístamente decepcionada de perder este viaje porque amo Londres y Europa en general y a toda la gente maravillosa (comida) allí. Pero necesito poner mi salud primero.  

Amy Schumer/Instagram

Estoy muy agradecida por todo el apoyo que está recibiendo la película. Espero que la gente la vea en Inglaterra y en cualquier otro lugar del mundo. Es dulce y divertida y saldrás sintiéndote mejor. Que es algo que también espero sentir pronto. 

 

Cabe mencionar que la norteamericana contrajo matrimonio hace unos meses con el famoso chef, Chris Fischer, de quien se rumoraba antes que salía con la comediante pues anteriormente se decía que solamente eran amigos, a la celebración acudió su famosa amiga Jennifer Lawrence. 

