Amy Schumer fue a dar al hospital por terrible infección
La actriz Amy Schumer pasó por un mal momento durante varios días pues ingresó de emergencia a un hospital debido a una fuerte infección renal, ella misma compartió la noticia por medio de sus redes sociales.
Esto es lo que he estado haciendo esta semana. Estuve hospitalizado durante 5 días con una infección renal horrible. Quiero agradecer a los doctores, a las grandiosas enfermeras, también a mi esposo, cuyo nombre es, quisiera decir ¿Chris? y a mis hermanas Kimby y Mol, que han estado a mi lado todo el tiempo.
Here’s what I’ve been up to this week. I was hospitalized for 5 days with a horrible kidney infection. I want to give a big thank you to the doctors, the bad ass nurses also my husband who’s name is, i want to say, Chris? and my sisters Kimby and mol who have been by my side the whole time. I wanted to share this with you because this is sexy as hell but mostly because I was meant to go to London for the opening of I Feel Pretty and my doctors have told me that’s a no go. I’m really disappointed selfishly to miss this trip because I love London and Europe in general and all the great people (food) there. But I need to put my health first. I am so grateful for all the support the movie is getting. I hope people check it out in England and everywhere else in the world. It’s sweet and fun and you will walk out feeling better. Which is something I hope to feel soon too.
Quería compartir esto con ustedes porque esto es sumamente sexy, pero sobre todo porque tenía que ir a Londres para la inauguración de I Feel Pretty y mis doctores me dijeron que eso no era posible. Estoy muy egoístamente decepcionada de perder este viaje porque amo Londres y Europa en general y a toda la gente maravillosa (comida) allí. Pero necesito poner mi salud primero.
Estoy muy agradecida por todo el apoyo que está recibiendo la película. Espero que la gente la vea en Inglaterra y en cualquier otro lugar del mundo. Es dulce y divertida y saldrás sintiéndote mejor. Que es algo que también espero sentir pronto.
Cabe mencionar que la norteamericana contrajo matrimonio hace unos meses con el famoso chef, Chris Fischer, de quien se rumoraba antes que salía con la comediante pues anteriormente se decía que solamente eran amigos, a la celebración acudió su famosa amiga Jennifer Lawrence.
