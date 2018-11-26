Ahora puedes personalizar la edición que más se ajusta a tus preferencias.

Amy Schumer furiosa por ataques a la Caravana de Migrantes

La actriz de Hollywood se mostró consternada por una foto que circula en redes sociales

Por: Carlos Barrios

Amy Schumer actriz y comediante/AFP

Hace unas horas la Caravana de Migrantes entró por el muro fronterizo que divide nuestro país de Estados Unidos, pero de inmediato la patrulla fronteriza decidió poner alto lanzando gas lacrimógeno a cientos de personas.

Tras el altercado la comediante estadounidense Amy Schumer arremetió furiosa contra el gobierno y es que compartió una foto en su cuenta de Instagram donde se ve a una madre hondureña corriendo desesperadamente con sus dos hijas de los ataques de la patrulla fronteriza.

"No. Esto no resistirá. ¿Cómo duermes por la noche después de gasear a los niños? Es legal buscar asilo, malditos monstruos. Sucediendo en la frontera. Sigan a @paolamendoza @jessicayellin y @shaunking para una verdadera cobertura", escribió Amy.

Por su parte los fans de la futura madre también demostraron su apoyo hacia los hondureños arremetiendo contra las autoridades de su país.

 

"Es por eso que pasa por el proceso para convertirse en ciudadano de EE. UU. Legalmente, quiero decir, sí, lleva tiempo pero es mejor que esto".

"Estoy horrorizado de todas las personas que comentan el apoyo a que esto suceda. La gente es verdaderamente vil !!".

"Solo ven legalmente. ¿Qué de eso es tan difícil de entender?"

