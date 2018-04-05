Show

Annete Carrión y a lo que invitaba a las mujeres en vida

Annete Carrión perdió la vida en un fatal accidente en la carretera. 
Por: Jorge Rodarte

México. Annete Carrión, quien murió el pasado sábado en un accidente de carretera, era admirada y se caracterizaba por animar a las mujeres a participar en el mundo del motor.

Annete  Carrión era famosa en Estados Unidos por ser muy activa en redes sociales, sobre todo en Instagram donde ya acumulaba casi ciento cincuenta mil seguidores. Además era impulsora de un perfil de Instagram llamado  @redlineravens, que cuenta con más de cincuenta mil seguidores.

 

A Annete Carrión se le veía constantemente  junto con sus compañeras posando con sus motos, en circuitos, incluso haciendo deporte juntas.

La famosa motociclista e influencer de Instagram conocida por manejar una enorme motocicleta,  murió el sábado pasado en un accidente automovilístico.

Según reporte de distintos portales de noticias, el accidente ocurre en la carretera Ortega Highway, mientras  la motociclista se encontraba dando un paseo en su moto a una velocidad de entre 70 y 80 kilómetros por hora, informó el medio local The OCR.
 


 
La motociclista  era originaria de Irvine, California, y se había vuelto muy popular en los últimos meses en redes sociales.


El accidente supuestamente se debió a que Annete iba a velocidad excesiva, reportó  la Patrulla de Carretera de California.

 Annete Carrión tenía 33 años de edad y debido a la velocidad, se dice que  no pudo tomar bien una curva, provocando que se desviara hacia un muro el cual hizo que saliera disparada de su motocicleta y muriera instantáneamente.

 

En su última publicación que hizo en Instagram, unas horas antes del incidente, Annete escribió que estaba feliz por iniciar su viernes tomando "unas curvas", refiriéndose a su viaje en la autopista.
 

 

I have seen a lot of posts regarding F1 and their choice to discontinue the use of grid girls. Frankly, I can see both sides - A lot of parents don’t want their young and impressionable daughters thinking that the only thing they should aspire to be is a pretty girl with an umbrella. Trust me, I know there’s a lot more involved in a grid girl’s job, but most just see a pretty girl holding an umbrella - Therefore, I feel it’s a parents job to expose their children to successful women in all types of professional fields, so they can make their own decision as to what they want to become - That’s not to say it’s wrong to want to become a grid girl. I was an umbrella girl at MotoGP and MotoAmerica, and I loved it. It was especially meaningful to me, because I’m also a fan of the sport - I don’t care to become a professional racer, but I don’t mind supporting those who do. And getting paid for it was just icing on the cake - I do feel the removal of the grid girls was harsh, and maybe there are other factors that aren’t so obvious. I’m not sure if F1 is doing too well financially and maybe they could just not afford to pay the girls anymore - Anyway, I really do hope that MotoGP doesn’t follow suit. I’m all for grid girls, and I’m also all for showing our young girls that there are all types of professions out there, and most importantly that it’s a wonderful thing to have a choice in what you want to become. �� @mizziel

Una publicación compartida por Annette Carrion (@annettecarrion) el


Tras el incidente, el usuario @jmyjamstyle, quien fue novio Carrión, compartió una emotiva carta y una fotografía en la que lucen felices uno alado del otro.



"Fuiste mi inspiración para ser mejor, mi motivación para sacar más provecho de esta vida, y sin dudas mi mejor mitad. ¡Las palabras no pueden describir cuánto te extraño! Rezo para que tu alma esté con Jesús."

 

En poco tiempo la modelo se convirtió en una celebridad en Instagram, una de las más famosas de Estados Unidos, gracias a su belleza y por el amor que le profesaba a las motocicletas. Su cuenta contaba con casi 150 mil seguidores.

