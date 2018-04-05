Annete Carrión y a lo que invitaba a las mujeres en vida
México. Annete Carrión, quien murió el pasado sábado en un accidente de carretera, era admirada y se caracterizaba por animar a las mujeres a participar en el mundo del motor.
Annete Carrión era famosa en Estados Unidos por ser muy activa en redes sociales, sobre todo en Instagram donde ya acumulaba casi ciento cincuenta mil seguidores. Además era impulsora de un perfil de Instagram llamado @redlineravens, que cuenta con más de cincuenta mil seguidores.
A Annete Carrión se le veía constantemente junto con sus compañeras posando con sus motos, en circuitos, incluso haciendo deporte juntas.
La famosa motociclista e influencer de Instagram conocida por manejar una enorme motocicleta, murió el sábado pasado en un accidente automovilístico.
Según reporte de distintos portales de noticias, el accidente ocurre en la carretera Ortega Highway, mientras la motociclista se encontraba dando un paseo en su moto a una velocidad de entre 70 y 80 kilómetros por hora, informó el medio local The OCR.
As the memories of our time, flutter my mind, I am remembering to be thankful for all of the time we had together, we were so lucky. You were my inspiration to be better, my motivator to get more out of this life, and without question my better half. Words cannot describe how much I miss you!! I pray your soul is with Jesus, and he is guiding your way through everlasting life. I love you @annettecarrion and I can't wait to be with you again
El accidente supuestamente se debió a que Annete iba a velocidad excesiva, reportó la Patrulla de Carretera de California.
Annete Carrión tenía 33 años de edad y debido a la velocidad, se dice que no pudo tomar bien una curva, provocando que se desviara hacia un muro el cual hizo que saliera disparada de su motocicleta y muriera instantáneamente.
En su última publicación que hizo en Instagram, unas horas antes del incidente, Annete escribió que estaba feliz por iniciar su viernes tomando "unas curvas", refiriéndose a su viaje en la autopista.
Tras el incidente, el usuario @jmyjamstyle, quien fue novio Carrión, compartió una emotiva carta y una fotografía en la que lucen felices uno alado del otro.
"Fuiste mi inspiración para ser mejor, mi motivación para sacar más provecho de esta vida, y sin dudas mi mejor mitad. ¡Las palabras no pueden describir cuánto te extraño! Rezo para que tu alma esté con Jesús."
En poco tiempo la modelo se convirtió en una celebridad en Instagram, una de las más famosas de Estados Unidos, gracias a su belleza y por el amor que le profesaba a las motocicletas. Su cuenta contaba con casi 150 mil seguidores.
