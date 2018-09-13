Show

Emma Watson sorprende con sexy disfraz de la Mujer Maravilla

La actriz de una de las sagas más importantes del cine enamoró a más de uno con la imagen 
Avatar de Carlos Barrios

Por: Carlos Barrios

Emma Watson actriz/AP

Emma Watson actriz/AP

Una de las fiestas más esperadas en Hollywood sin duda alguna es Halloween, donde los famosos presumen su disfraz en redes sociales. 

  

 

 

Es por eso que la actriz Emma Watson ya se está preparando para dicha fecha, prueba de ello fue la foto que compartió en redes sociales donde aparece vestida de la Mujer Maravilla, personaje que ha interpretado su colega Gal Gadot en la pantalla grande. 

  

v class="ck-related-news">
 

 

La imagen lleva más de tres millones de likes y miles de comentarios por parte de sus fans quienes dan su punto de vista. 

 

"Es bueno ver una foto que no tiene nada que ver con el feminismo".

"Esta es de lejos la mejor foto en tu insta". 

2Entonces, ¿esto significa que Daniel Radcliffe es Superman y Rupert Grint es Batman?". 

 

En esta nota:
  • Halloween
  • Disfraz
  • Emma Watson
  • Mujer Maravilla

Comentarios