Emma Watson sorprende con sexy disfraz de la Mujer Maravilla
Una de las fiestas más esperadas en Hollywood sin duda alguna es Halloween, donde los famosos presumen su disfraz en redes sociales.
Suit is by @maiyet who are committed to forging partnerships with artisans globally and has entered into a strategic partnership with @buildanest, an independent nonprofit organization dedicated to training and developing artisan businesses to promote entrepreneurship, prosperity and dignity in places that need it most. The jewellery is a selection of @catbirdnyc, whose pieces are handmade in Brooklyn using fair-trade and recycled gold, while all of their stones are conflict free, and @moniquepean #ecoloves fashion information, in association with @EcoAge
Es por eso que la actriz Emma Watson ya se está preparando para dicha fecha, prueba de ello fue la foto que compartió en redes sociales donde aparece vestida de la Mujer Maravilla, personaje que ha interpretado su colega Gal Gadot en la pantalla grande.
SP����KY TREAT �� the Sept / Oct @oursharedshelf members’ choice winner is Rebecca by Daphne Du Maurier. ••• It’s a gothic thriller with three well-drawn female characters and some prophetic feminist themes. Don’t want to give anything more away �� this one’s a creepy classic! ENJ��Y! ••• and yes, that is Yoda.
La imagen lleva más de tres millones de likes y miles de comentarios por parte de sus fans quienes dan su punto de vista.
Thank you to everyone who came to Facebook HQ to hear me talk about HeForShe on International Women's Day and to everyone that tuned in online. Your questions were so great. P.s You can watch the whole thing on my Facebook page if you missed it. Thank you again for all your support! Emma x
"Es bueno ver una foto que no tiene nada que ver con el feminismo".
"Esta es de lejos la mejor foto en tu insta".
2Entonces, ¿esto significa que Daniel Radcliffe es Superman y Rupert Grint es Batman?".
Comentarios