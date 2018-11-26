Hija de Gloria Estefan pregona su amor por Gemeny
La hija de los famosos Gloria y Emilio Estefan se dice muy enamorada de su pareja
Emily Estefan, hija de Gloria Estefan y Emilio Estefan, pregona ante medios de comunicación el amor que siente por su novia Gemeny. En distintos programas de espectáculos transmiten una entrevista que le hacen y en la que dice ser un ser humano feliz, al lado de ella.
///Letters from a hot Florida Summer/// ‘18/// Dearest Earthlings, It’s been hot and cleansing, just like “our” ocean and sand combo. I’ve been off the “grid” and on the Grid, doing some much needed absorption and thought production. Also!! I’ve been celebrating my Babyyyy Girl @holagemeny and all of her incredible accomplishments, like graduating college and graduating “23”. #Vieja #teamo. I can’t wait to share the joy and lessons I’ve been gathering with you all, and it’s coming soon in the form of words, whimsy, and rhymes. But until then, here is a small token of light, appreciation, and love ��. HUGE THANK YOU to @lauracandeau and the staff at @divinedelicaciescakes for this heart stoppingly beautiful cake, that is not only visually stunning, but VEGAN! Thank you for being so accommodating , beautiful, and most of all! Delicious! HUGE Thank you to @lariosotb and Momma and Pops for hosting us and letting us Jam, party, and serve an ALL VEGAN menu under a proud Cuban roof:) LOVE and GRATITUDE �� Em out�� Peace and love to you all! Catch you soon:) Stay happy and positive ❤️
Emily Estefan se dedica a la música, y siempre la acompaña Gemeny, con quien lleva alrededor de dos años en una relación estable.
Estoy agradecida de estar viva hoy...¡y con el amor de mi vida! No sé si pronto vaya a haber boda...", dice emocionada.
Gemeny, quien la acompaña en la entrevista que le hacen a Emily, opina sobre lo que piensa y siente por Emily:
Ella es la mejor persona que he conocido en mi vida. Es auténtica, y más que eso, el mundo es primero para ella, y luego ella. Es por eso que ella es bella."
La entrevista a partir de 1 minuto con 10 segundos:
What does it feel like to have words like THIS written about you? I’ll let you know when I have an answer.. for now.. I’m just a glowing puddle. I love you. Each and every word you write elevates me. (about me or not) I can’t wait for the world (and you) to see what you’re capable of. #Repost @holagemeny ・・・ “What do you have to say about our anniversary?” she asks, as if my love for her could ever find it’s resting place among the curling lines of letters turned words. It can’t. What do you do when your life comes to a stop as a result of one meeting, one person? How do you cope? Where do you go? I imagine these are things I would’ve asked myself if I had any choice in the matter. But I didn’t. You see, you swept me. You took me from my standing place and catapulted me to a new world. A brand new place, a most beautiful universe unlike anything I had every seen. (I know now I could only have reached it with you holding my hand.) There is love in every corner here. And not the kind of love you might think I’m referring to. Not flowers, chocolates, and poor-rhyme-scheme love. True love. Good love. Our love. Love that permeates every piece of its surroundings. Love that chokes you, shakes you, scares you, illuminates you, heals you, awakens you. Love that pours so much of itself into you, you can’t help but become it. Love that is so loud, everything else is just background noise. And it looks so much like you. I have lived every one of the last 365 days of my life lost in this beautiful place, this beautiful love. Lost in you, and the extraordinary honor of loving you. You are light, you are beauty, you are home, and you are all that I aspire to be. I don’t know where you came from, but I am sure glad you are here. To 1, to 2, to 20 lifetimes more. I love you. Yours, fully, Moon Flower P.S. Hearing our voices together is the closest I’ve been to heaven.
En diciembre de 2017, Emily presentó en redes sociales oficialmente a Gemeny, como su pareja sentimental.
