Jackie Rivera visita la tumba de su madre y esto le dice
Jackie Rivera, hija de Jenni Rivera visitó la tumba de su madre lugar donde recurren ella y sus hermanos para estar más cerca de ella y es que no hay ningún momento en el que los hijos de la cantante no la recuerden.
Con un tierno mensaje la hermana de Chiquis Rivera expresó todo lo que les dio la gran señora por lo que esta agradecida, pues siempre lucho por sus cinco hijos.
You May not be here physically, but I will still I honor the woman you are. Strong and compassionate. Silly and focused. You gave all you were to give us a good life. I want to tell you. You did Good. I’m proud of you. I love you with all my heart momma Thank you for being such an inspiration. And today I hold on to the truth That although your shadow is gone I know you still walk with me.
"Puede que no estés aquí físicamente, pero aún así Honro a la mujer que eres. Fuerte y compasivo juguetona y centrada Dijiste todo lo que eras para darnos una buena vida".
It's days like this that I desperately wish you were here. I miss you soo much. Everything inside me hurts and I wish I could sleep for a whole year. We really need you on days like today. To make everything better and make all the pain go away. I need you to help me understand why bad things happen and why people can't just get along. I miss crying in your arms. I miss you mom. Please God help me to guide this family to you! I just want things to be better. Restore the brokenness and renew this family. �� I know we're all messed up but God there nothing impossible for you!
"Quiero decirte. Lo hiciste bien. Estoy orgullosa de ti. Te amo con todo mi corazón momma Gracias por ser tal inspiración. Y hoy me aferro a la verdad Que aunque tu sombra se haya ido Sé que aún caminas conmigo".
Cabe mencionar que la familia Rivera está pasando por momentos difíciles pues mientras las primas de la dinastía han tenido ciertas diferencias, Lupillo Rivera se encuentra en un proceso de divorcio con su aun esposa Mayeli Rivera.
Comentarios