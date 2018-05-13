Show

Jackie Rivera visita la tumba de su madre y esto le dice

La hija de la gran señora fue la primera en darle a su famosa madre su primera nieta
Por: Carlos Barrios

Jackie Rivera, hija de Jenni Rivera visitó la tumba de su madre lugar donde recurren ella y sus hermanos para estar más cerca de ella y es que no hay ningún momento en el que los hijos de la cantante no la recuerden. 

Con un tierno mensaje la hermana de Chiquis Rivera expresó todo lo que les dio la gran señora por lo que esta agradecida, pues siempre lucho por sus cinco hijos. 

  

 

"Puede que no estés aquí físicamente, pero aún así Honro a la mujer que eres. Fuerte y compasivo juguetona y centrada Dijiste todo lo que eras para darnos una buena vida".

 

"Quiero decirte. Lo hiciste bien. Estoy orgullosa de ti. Te amo con todo mi corazón momma Gracias por ser tal inspiración. Y hoy me aferro a la verdad Que aunque tu sombra se haya ido Sé que aún caminas conmigo". 

  

 

 

Cabe mencionar que la familia Rivera está pasando por momentos difíciles pues mientras las primas de la dinastía han tenido ciertas diferencias, Lupillo Rivera se encuentra en un proceso de divorcio con su aun esposa Mayeli Rivera. 

 

 

