Tío de Hailey Baldwin afirma que su sobrina y Justin sí se casaron

Al parecer los famosos decidieron mantener todo en privado para no llamar la atención de los medios
Por: Agencia Reforma

Aunque Hailey Baldwin lo desmintió, su tío, Alec dijo que la modelo sí se casó con Justin Bieber.
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 Este lunes, en la gala de los premios Emmy, el actor dijo que la pareja ya está casada.

"Ellos fueron y se casaron. No sé cual es el problema", afirmó a la cadena Access Hollywood, declaraciones que ya fueron retomadas por El País y Hola!
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Shooting MI6 w TC, McQuarrie, in the U.K. Always a pleasure to "serve my country " w this crew.

El viernes pasado comenzaron los rumores de que la pareja había contraído matrimonio en secreto, esto luego de que se les vio entrando a una Corte de Nueva York, en la que presuntamente tramitarían la licencia matrimonial.

La feliz pareja/Reforma

 
 "Fueron directo y lo hicieron sin prestar atención a nadie", afirmó un informante a TMZ.
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

@zoeygrossman after hours ��

Una fuente religiosa cercana a la familia de ambos afirmó que la pareja que ambos tendrán una ceremonia religiosa con amigos y familiares.

 La joven modelo desmintió en redes sociales que le haya dado el sí al intérprete canadiense.

