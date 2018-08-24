La millonaria casa que planea adquirir Justin Bieber y su prometida
Hace unas semanas Justin Bieber y Hailey Baldwin, anunciaron su compromiso a través de las redes sociales, por lo que ya están buscando donde vivir.
Was gonna wait a while to say anything but word travels fast, listen plain and simple Hailey I am soooo in love with everything about you! So committed to spending my life getting to know every single part of you loving you patiently and kindLY. I promise to lead our family with honor and integrity letting Jesus through his Holy Spirit guide us in everything we do and every decision we make. My heart is COMPLETELY and FULLY YOURS and I will ALWAYS put you first! You are the love of my life Hailey Baldwin and I wouldn’t want to spend it with anybody else. You make me so much better and we compliment eachother so well!! Can’t wait for the best season of life yet!. It’s funny because now with you everything seems to make sense! The thing I am most excited for is that my little brother and sister get to see another healthy stable marriage and look for the same!!! Gods timing really is literally perfect, we got engaged on the seventh day of the seventh month, the number seven is the number of spiritual perfection, it’s true GOOGLE IT! Isn’t that nuts? By the way I didn’t plan that, anyways My goodness does feel good to have our future secured! WERE GONNA BE BETTER AT 70 BABY HERE WE GO! “He who finds a wife finds a good thing and obtains FAVOR from the Lord!” This is the year of favor!!!!
Y es que el cantante decidió que su tierra natal, Canadá, es el lugar perfecto para vivir, donde ya le echó el ojo a una lujosa mansión valorada en cinco millones de dólares, de acuerdo con el portal norteamericano TMZ.
La exclusiva propiedad cuenta con más de cien hectáreas, cine, un enorme garaje, sala de juegos para sus invitados, e incluso una zona para hacer carrera de caballos.
Cabe mencionar que aún no se sabe si el lugar, será solamente para que los futuros esposos pasen las vacaciones, o si realmente podría ser su nido de amor.
