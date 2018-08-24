Show

La millonaria casa que planea adquirir Justin Bieber y su prometida

El cantante planea formar una gran familia con su famosa prometida 
Por: Carlos Barrios

Justin Bieber cantante/AFP

Hace unas semanas Justin Bieber y Hailey Baldwin, anunciaron su compromiso a través de las redes sociales, por lo que ya están buscando donde vivir. 

Y es que el cantante decidió que su tierra natal, Canadá, es el lugar perfecto para vivir, donde ya le echó el ojo a una lujosa mansión valorada en cinco millones de dólares, de acuerdo con el portal norteamericano TMZ

La exclusiva propiedad cuenta con más de cien hectáreas, cine, un enorme garaje, sala de juegos para sus invitados, e incluso una zona para hacer carrera de caballos. 

 

Cabe mencionar que aún no se sabe si el lugar, será solamente para que los futuros esposos pasen las vacaciones, o si realmente podría ser su nido de amor. 

