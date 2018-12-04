Kevin Hart será el nuevo presentador de los premios Oscar

El actor Kevin Hart anunció hoy en su cuenta de Instagram que será el presentador de la 91 edición de los Oscar, que se celebrará el 24 de febrero de 2019 en el Teatro Dolby de Los Ángeles.

"Durante años me han preguntado si alguna vez presentaría los Óscar y mi respuesta siempre fue la misma… Dije que sería una oportunidad como comediante única en la vida y que sucedería cuando tuviera que suceder", explicó.

Estoy muy feliz de decir que ese día ha llegado finalmente, agregó.

Hart aseguró que es "increíble" poder unirse a la "legendaria lista" de personalidades que se han desempeñado como maestros de ceremonias en la gala más importante del cine.

Agradezco a la Academia de Hollywood por la oportunidad… Ahora toca estar a la altura, cerró.

Hart (Filadelfia, 1979) es uno de los cómicos más populares de Estados Unidos en la actualidad y en su filmografía destacan cintas como "Ride Along" (2014), "Central Intelligence" (2016) o "Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle" (2017).

Su última cinta, hasta la fecha, es "Night School" (2018), una comedia en la que compartió protagonismo con Tiffany Haddish.

Hart recogerá el relevo de Jimmy Kimmel, que tomó las riendas de los Óscar en las dos últimas ediciones, y tratará de mejorar los datos televisivos de esta ceremonia, que en los últimos años ha visto disminuir su público y que en 2018 registró el peor dato de audiencia de su historia.