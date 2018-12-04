Kevin Hart será el nuevo presentador de los premios Oscar
Hart aseguró que es "increíble" poder unirse a la "legendaria lista" de personas que han conducido esta gala
El actor Kevin Hart anunció hoy en su cuenta de Instagram que será el presentador de la 91 edición de los Oscar, que se celebrará el 24 de febrero de 2019 en el Teatro Dolby de Los Ángeles.
"Durante años me han preguntado si alguna vez presentaría los Óscar y mi respuesta siempre fue la misma… Dije que sería una oportunidad como comediante única en la vida y que sucedería cuando tuviera que suceder", explicó.
Estoy muy feliz de decir que ese día ha llegado finalmente, agregó.
For years I have been asked if I would ever Host the Oscars and my answer was always the same...I said that it would be the opportunity of a lifetime for me as a comedian and that it will happen when it’s suppose to. I am so happy to say that the day has finally come for me to host the Oscars. I am blown away simply because this has been a goal on my list for a long time....To be able to join the legendary list of host that have graced that stage is unbelievable. I know my mom is smiling from ear to ear right now. I want to thank my family/friends/fans for supporting me & riding with me all this time....I will be sure to make this years Oscars a special one. I appreciate the @TheAcademy for the opportunity ....now it’s time to rise to the occasion #Oscars
Hart aseguró que es "increíble" poder unirse a la "legendaria lista" de personalidades que se han desempeñado como maestros de ceremonias en la gala más importante del cine.
Agradezco a la Academia de Hollywood por la oportunidad… Ahora toca estar a la altura, cerró.
Hart (Filadelfia, 1979) es uno de los cómicos más populares de Estados Unidos en la actualidad y en su filmografía destacan cintas como "Ride Along" (2014), "Central Intelligence" (2016) o "Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle" (2017).
It’s showtime Perth Australia....my face is swollen as hell because my dumbass can’t sleep lmao....Jet lag is kicking my ass....But I’m a MACHINE DAMN IT....operation destroy Perth with Laughter is now in session!!!!! #irresponsibletour #comedicrockstarshit #HustleHart
Su última cinta, hasta la fecha, es "Night School" (2018), una comedia en la que compartió protagonismo con Tiffany Haddish.
Hart recogerá el relevo de Jimmy Kimmel, que tomó las riendas de los Óscar en las dos últimas ediciones, y tratará de mejorar los datos televisivos de esta ceremonia, que en los últimos años ha visto disminuir su público y que en 2018 registró el peor dato de audiencia de su historia.
Comentarios