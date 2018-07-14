Show

Revelan cuanto costó el anillo de compromiso de Hailey Baldwin

Al parecer el cantante ya quiere casarse con la linda rubia 
Avatar de Carlos Barrios

Por: Carlos Barrios

Hace unos días Justin Bieber, le propuso matrimonio a la super modelo, Hailey Baldwin, en su cuenta de Instagram el cantante confesó que está muy enamorado de la rubia y que la noticia de pisar el altar es una realidad. 

 

Ahora de acuerdo con TMZ Jack Solow, quien es dueño de Solow & Co, reveló que el anillo escogido por el canadiense, tiene un valor estimado de medio millón de dólares.

 

Una publicación compartida por Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) el

 

Además, aseguró que cuando Justin lo vio, quedando atrapado con su belleza pues sabía que a la bella rubia le encantaría. 

 

����‍♀️ @thelovemagazine

Una publicación compartida por Hailey Baldwin (@haileybaldwin) el

 

Cabe mencionar que la propuesta que le hizo el canadiense, a Baldwin fue en las Bahamas frente a varias personas. 

