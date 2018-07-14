Revelan cuanto costó el anillo de compromiso de Hailey Baldwin
Hace unos días Justin Bieber, le propuso matrimonio a la super modelo, Hailey Baldwin, en su cuenta de Instagram el cantante confesó que está muy enamorado de la rubia y que la noticia de pisar el altar es una realidad.
Was gonna wait a while to say anything but word travels fast, listen plain and simple Hailey I am soooo in love with everything about you! So committed to spending my life getting to know every single part of you loving you patiently and kindLY. I promise to lead our family with honor and integrity letting Jesus through his Holy Spirit guide us in everything we do and every decision we make. My heart is COMPLETELY and FULLY YOURS and I will ALWAYS put you first! You are the love of my life Hailey Baldwin and I wouldn’t want to spend it with anybody else. You make me so much better and we compliment eachother so well!! Can’t wait for the best season of life yet!. It’s funny because now with you everything seems to make sense! The thing I am most excited for is that my little brother and sister get to see another healthy stable marriage and look for the same!!! Gods timing really is literally perfect, we got engaged on the seventh day of the seventh month, the number seven is the number of spiritual perfection, it’s true GOOGLE IT! Isn’t that nuts? By the way I didn’t plan that, anyways My goodness does feel good to have our future secured! WERE GONNA BE BETTER AT 70 BABY HERE WE GO! “He who finds a wife finds a good thing and obtains FAVOR from the Lord!” This is the year of favor!!!!
Ahora de acuerdo con TMZ Jack Solow, quien es dueño de Solow & Co, reveló que el anillo escogido por el canadiense, tiene un valor estimado de medio millón de dólares.
Además, aseguró que cuando Justin lo vio, quedando atrapado con su belleza pues sabía que a la bella rubia le encantaría.
Cabe mencionar que la propuesta que le hizo el canadiense, a Baldwin fue en las Bahamas frente a varias personas.
