Show

Sale a la luz el insólito pasado del novio de Britney Spears

Avatar de Jorge Rodarte

Por: Jorge Rodarte

Sam Asghari. Foto: Instagram

Sam Asghari. Foto: Instagram

Estados Unidos. Sam Asghari, el novio de la famosa Britney Spears, roba suspiros al sexo femenino en redes sociales a través de su anatomía, pero no siempre fue así.

Según información en distintos portales de noticias, la pareja de Britney Spears antes era otro físicamente hablando.

 

Aunque ahora es poseedor de una suculenta anatomía, no siempre fue de esa manera.

Britney Spears  ahora goza de un romance estable al lado del candente Sam Asghari y desde entonces su apuesto novio ha llamado la atención de todos.

Y es que el joven saltó a la fama no sólo por ser novio de la cantante, sino por su impresionante físico que enamora a cualquiera. 

 

Sin embargo, el atlético modelo no siempre rompió corazones al por mayor, pues en el pasado lucía una figura no muy trabajada, por lo cual gusta de compartir su transformación con la intención de motivar a sus seguidores.

 

Asghari, de origen persa, apenas tiene 23 años de edad, pero su espectacular figura lo ha posicionado como un cotizado modelo y fue precisamente en la filmación del videoclip 'Slumber party' en donde se dio el flechazo con Britney. 

 

Built to fight.

Una publicación compartida por Sam Asghari (@samasghari) el

 

En esta nota:

Comentarios

Te puede interesar