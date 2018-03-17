Sale a la luz el insólito pasado del novio de Britney Spears
Estados Unidos. Sam Asghari, el novio de la famosa Britney Spears, roba suspiros al sexo femenino en redes sociales a través de su anatomía, pero no siempre fue así.
Según información en distintos portales de noticias, la pareja de Britney Spears antes era otro físicamente hablando.
My love for food was real �� in the first picture I was at a triple date but I was the only one without a date, in the second picture I was dreaming about spicy Cheetos while roasting a marshmallow �� �� after awhile of living a filthy lifestyle, I decided to make some changes as I was getting into the real world, all it took was some knowledge and a whole lot of discipline when it came to my diet and after 6 months boom. The craziest thing that is happening is that the people I looked up to in the fitness industry are asking me for advise after all �� . I created a whole new future for myself, i created a pathway of endless opportunities. And what i love the most Is the fact that I get to touch hearts ♥️ and really have an impact on others lives/health, it really means the world sometimes, because I personally know how it feels to be on the otherside. That is what @1stphorm about. #legionofboom I’m fortunate enough to have somewhat of an voice and can impact lives in a positive way and will always continue �� my whole life is around helping others �� #rpt (Tag 3 friends to motivate)
Aunque ahora es poseedor de una suculenta anatomía, no siempre fue de esa manera.
Britney Spears ahora goza de un romance estable al lado del candente Sam Asghari y desde entonces su apuesto novio ha llamado la atención de todos.
Y es que el joven saltó a la fama no sólo por ser novio de la cantante, sino por su impresionante físico que enamora a cualquiera.
Sin embargo, el atlético modelo no siempre rompió corazones al por mayor, pues en el pasado lucía una figura no muy trabajada, por lo cual gusta de compartir su transformación con la intención de motivar a sus seguidores.
Most people say its luck, or my personal favorite one is "over night success", whatever your excuses may be, this world doesn't have room for people with a sense of entitlement, things are not handed to us simply just because we were born, being consistent no matter how hard you fall on your ass will get you there, and being persistent will keep you there. Bottom line is that we all have the greatest opportunity called LIFE, our own legacy is completely up to us. 2018 here we come �� ----Go check out my story for a story------ #transformationtuesday
Asghari, de origen persa, apenas tiene 23 años de edad, pero su espectacular figura lo ha posicionado como un cotizado modelo y fue precisamente en la filmación del videoclip 'Slumber party' en donde se dio el flechazo con Britney.
