Selena Gomez y lo que hace por personas víctimas de trata
Selena Gomez, tras haber roto su compromiso con el también cantante Justin Bieber, ahora se dedica a ayudar a personas que son víctimas de trata.
La famosa cantante Selena Gomez enfoca su vida en labores altruistas, tras estar inmersa en problemas de salud y de amor.
En distintos portales de noticias se informa que Selena Gomez "combate" su egoísmo ocasional, ayudando a las víctimas del tráfico de personas; la cantante indicó que desde marzo pasado ha estado colaborando con la organización A21.
Durante el lanzamiento de la colección "Coach x Selena Gomez", la joven de 26 años habló sobre su labor social que ha venido realizando desde marzo, con la finalidad de combatir este problema mundial.
Llevaba mucho tiempo buscando una organización a la que pudiera dedicar buena parte de mi tiempo, porque aunque me encanta lo que hago, a veces me siento un poco egoísta y siempre lo he dicho", escribe en Instagram.
Alright. Speaking from my heart for over an hour to someone who puts those thoughts into paid words can be hard for me. The older I get the more I want my voice to be mine. This is all apart of my work within an industry that’s been around longer than all of us have been. The purpose of my interview was three fold. My work with A21, my new collection with Coach, and some new music. As I’m aware there will always be interests in one’s personal life because that’s the pace of our ‘social’ generation. I’m grateful for my position and I will always find ways to make my job more about others and giving back— all while having the best time with my music, fashion, film and my love for learning about the world that I’m eager to tap into more and more. Church is a name for something far more personal. There’s always agenda seeking information on such a subject and I understand why. Rarely do I mention church (and I didn’t) but I’ll always feel comfortable talking about my values and beliefs. I respect that from everyone and anyone. I understand that reporters are working to grab the attention of a reader, however I will always work to ensure that what is public represents my truth. I’m a bit bummed but rarely surprised. Y’all know me and my heart. I can’t help it. So I’ll post some of MY photos from the collection and work with A21. My heart. And maybe edit my actual lyrics as you will all hear it soon �� I love you guys to the moon and back. For more information on the work I do with A21 please, please visit link in my bio. So much more on that soon!
Y esa es una de las razones por las que Selena quiere mantenerse cerca de las personas que son víctimas de trata.
Me tomo muy en serio mi implicación [con A21], y todos mis amigos también lo hacen. Estamos hablando de un problema que no solo ocurre a miles de kilómetros de aquí. De hecho, también tenemos casos que pasan aquí mismo", dijo Selena en entrevista con el sitio Eonline.
Al ser cuestionada por los medios, del por qué no había informado nada sobre su participación con A21, la también actriz indicó que no se sentía cómoda, al ser catalogada como una "celebridad más" que ayuda a una causa.
Necesitaba conocer a fondo el problema y las soluciones que se proponen para combatirlo. En ningún momento lo hice por la atención, ni para que alguien dijera: ' Mira qué gesto más generoso está teniendo esta celebridad' . Nada de eso importa."
Gomez reitera que no puede quedarse callada ante un problema tan importante y actual.
A través de redes sociales, la ex estrella Disney publicó unas serie de fotos de su última visita a las víctimas de trata, expresando su solidaridad y apoyo a ellas.
