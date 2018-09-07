Selena Gomez y lo que hace por personas víctimas de trata

Selena Gomez, tras haber roto su compromiso con el también cantante Justin Bieber, ahora se dedica a ayudar a personas que son víctimas de trata.

La famosa cantante Selena Gomez enfoca su vida en labores altruistas, tras estar inmersa en problemas de salud y de amor.

En distintos portales de noticias se informa que Selena Gomez "combate" su egoísmo ocasional, ayudando a las víctimas del tráfico de personas; la cantante indicó que desde marzo pasado ha estado colaborando con la organización A21.



Durante el lanzamiento de la colección "Coach x Selena Gomez", la joven de 26 años habló sobre su labor social que ha venido realizando desde marzo, con la finalidad de combatir este problema mundial.



Llevaba mucho tiempo buscando una organización a la que pudiera dedicar buena parte de mi tiempo, porque aunque me encanta lo que hago, a veces me siento un poco egoísta y siempre lo he dicho", escribe en Instagram.