Capturan foto de nuevo cráter en la superficie de Marte

HiPOD 6 Jun 2019: A Work of Art



An impressionist painting? No, it’s a new impact crater on Mars, formed between Sept 2016 and Feb 2019. What makes this stand out is the darker material exposed beneath the reddish dust. (Special thanks to Nahúm Mendez.)https://t.co/tspasjsG90 pic.twitter.com/T4ml5gfTnH