VIDEO: SpaceX pone en órbita 64 satélites con un nuevo lanzamiento

Falcon 9 and Spaceflight SSO-A: SmallSat Express went vertical last night on SpaceX’s California launch pad at Vandenberg Air Force Base. Vehicle and weather are go ahead of today’s launch window, which opens at 10:32 a.m. PST, 18:32 UTC → https://t.co/gtC39uBC7z pic.twitter.com/JCWvVfNpJD