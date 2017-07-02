VIDEO Perrita que lava la ropa se vuelve viral

En el video se puede apreciar que el buen can ayuda eficazmente con las tareas del hogar, más específicamente a poner la ropa en la lavadora para que esta pueda ser lavada.
Después de esto la perrita llamada Secret también puede ser vista ordenando la ropa que ya está limpia a la orden de su dueña, quien sólo le tiene que acercar las prendas para que ella vaya hacia los cajones donde van.
Su dueña le ha enseñado a esta perrita, de raza pastor australiano, de igual manera donde colgar la ropa que ya ha quedado en broches para colgarse. ¡A todas luces una perrita muy eficiente!
Such a little helper. She's known how to empty the dryer and put the clothes away in the drawers since she was a puppy, but I just taught her how to hang up the shirts and slide them to the end of the end of the rack. She picked it up really quick, I think it's her favorite laundry trick!
Practicing some fun new doga exercises this morning! This plus the hike we took after has her completely exhausted. She knows these positions pretty well by now and I'd love to give her something new to learn, so if anyone has any suggestions that would be awesome!