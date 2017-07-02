Conéctate a El Debate

VIDEO Perrita que lava la ropa se vuelve viral

Este video se ha vuelto viral debido a que su protagonista, Secret, se ve ayudando con las tareas del hogar e incluso haciendo yoga 

Captura de imagen. Foto: Instagram/my_aussie_gal

En el video se puede apreciar que el buen can ayuda eficazmente con las tareas del hogar, más específicamente a poner la ropa en la lavadora para que esta pueda ser lavada.

Después de esto la perrita llamada Secret también puede ser vista ordenando la ropa que ya está limpia a la orden de su dueña, quien sólo le tiene que acercar las prendas para que ella vaya hacia los cajones donde van. 

Su dueña le ha enseñado a esta perrita, de raza pastor australiano, de igual manera donde colgar la ropa que ya ha quedado en broches para colgarse. ¡A todas luces una perrita muy eficiente!

