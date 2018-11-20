La cena "trampa" de Dwayne "La Roca" Johnson que se hizo viral

El actor y el gurú del fitness cenó más de 100 rollos de sushi en un "día de trampa", mientras llevaba "la codicia y la gula a nuevos niveles". The Rock, de 46 años, publicó una foto de su banquete en Instagram para que los fanáticos pudieran ver su rutina de fin de semana mientras observaba Netflix.

Él escribió: “La comida de trampa de Sunday Sushi Train llegó este fin de semana pasado con algo de poder y una tonelada de wooosabi.

"Gran show nuevo en Netflix sobre uno de mis artistas favoritos del país, el propio ícono, Johnny Cash. Me pongo el negro para los pobres y los derrotados ... viviendo en el lado desesperado y hambriento de la ciudad.

Si no comes", entonces no estás haciendo trampa. Disfruta tus trucos con mis amigos y discúlpame mientras llevo la codicia y la gula a nuevos niveles (sic).