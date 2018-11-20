Ahora puedes personalizar la edición que más se ajusta a tus preferencias.

Nuevo
Trending

La cena "trampa" de Dwayne "La Roca" Johnson que se hizo viral

En redes sociales no podían creer que tal cantidad de comida fuera solo para él

Avatar de El Debate

Por: El Debate

Foto: AFP

Foto: AFP

El actor y el gurú del fitness cenó más de 100 rollos de sushi en un "día de trampa", mientras llevaba "la codicia y la gula a nuevos niveles". The Rock, de 46 años, publicó una foto de su banquete en Instagram para que los fanáticos pudieran ver su rutina de fin de semana mientras observaba Netflix.

Él escribió: “La comida de trampa de Sunday Sushi Train llegó este fin de semana pasado con algo de poder y una tonelada de wooosabi.

"Gran show nuevo en Netflix sobre uno de mis artistas favoritos del país, el propio ícono, Johnny Cash. Me pongo el negro para los pobres y los derrotados ... viviendo en el lado desesperado y hambriento de la ciudad.

Si no comes", entonces no estás haciendo trampa. Disfruta tus trucos con mis amigos y discúlpame mientras llevo la codicia y la gula a nuevos niveles (sic).

El ex luchador presentó alrededor de 100 rollos de sushi, incluida una gran variedad de estilos, así como una variedad de salsas.

Los seguidores de Johnson estaban en shock en el puesto, cuestionando cómo la estrella Jumanji podía comer una comida tan grande. Uno escribió: "Bien hermano, pregunta seria. ¿Vas a comer todo eso en una sola sesión? ¿Como en realidad?"

Otro comentó: “¡¡Hombre !! ¿Te has comido todo eso solo? El ex luchador semiprofesional a menudo comparte su rutina del domingo para hacer trampa con sus seguidores, además de mantenerlos actualizados sobre su progreso físico.

Johnson ha tentado previamente a los seguidores con galletas, algo que describió como "el doble chocolate de la firma DJ y la mantequilla de maní con mantequilla de maní cremosa en capas en el medio".

En esta nota:
Lee también

Comentarios