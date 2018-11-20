La cena "trampa" de Dwayne "La Roca" Johnson que se hizo viral
En redes sociales no podían creer que tal cantidad de comida fuera solo para él
El actor y el gurú del fitness cenó más de 100 rollos de sushi en un "día de trampa", mientras llevaba "la codicia y la gula a nuevos niveles". The Rock, de 46 años, publicó una foto de su banquete en Instagram para que los fanáticos pudieran ver su rutina de fin de semana mientras observaba Netflix.
Él escribió: “La comida de trampa de Sunday Sushi Train llegó este fin de semana pasado con algo de poder y una tonelada de wooosabi.
The cheat meal Sunday Sushi Train �� �� rolled on this past weekend with some power and a ton of that wooosabi �� Great new doc on Netflix about one of my fav country artists, the icon himself, Johnny Cash. I wear the black for the poor and beaten down.. livin’ in the hopeless, hungry side of town. If you ain’t eatin’ - then you ain’t cheatin’. Enjoy your cheat meals my friends and excuse me while I take greed and gluttony to new levels. #FilthyAnimal #SooshTrain ��
"Gran show nuevo en Netflix sobre uno de mis artistas favoritos del país, el propio ícono, Johnny Cash. Me pongo el negro para los pobres y los derrotados ... viviendo en el lado desesperado y hambriento de la ciudad.
Si no comes", entonces no estás haciendo trampa. Disfruta tus trucos con mis amigos y discúlpame mientras llevo la codicia y la gula a nuevos niveles (sic).
The Sunday cheat meal, “I have zero fucks left to give” #CookieAndBrownieTrain ���� �� rolls on. My signature double milk chocolate and peanut butter chip with real peanut butter smeared in the middle, BUT this time with a twist - salted caramel chips. �� drop. Colliding with one of the best doc series I’ve seen in a very long time, HIP HOP EVOLUTION. Highly recommend, if you’re like me, a hard core fan of hip hop culture and history, or a struggling hip hop artist or if you’re already a global hip hop superstar. A must watch. From that Miami bass bringin me back to my days at THE U (Uncle Luke/Uncle Al) to the hard core Texas boys (J Prince/Geto Boys/UGK) to that iconic LA Gangsta sound (Dre/NWA/OG Ice T) to that one and only G-Funk (Too Short / E-40) sound of the Bay (also where Tupac credits finding “his voice”) all the way back to the history of Afrika Bambaataa forming Zulu Nation to of course the undisputed originator of hip hop, New York City (Herc, Flash, KRS 1, Tribe, Wu etc). This doc is ridiculous. What’s also ridiculous is me devouring these gigantic MF’n cookies and bringing gluttony to a new level. Enjoy your cheat meals my friends. You ain’t cheating if you ain’t eating ✊��
El ex luchador presentó alrededor de 100 rollos de sushi, incluida una gran variedad de estilos, así como una variedad de salsas.
Los seguidores de Johnson estaban en shock en el puesto, cuestionando cómo la estrella Jumanji podía comer una comida tan grande. Uno escribió: "Bien hermano, pregunta seria. ¿Vas a comer todo eso en una sola sesión? ¿Como en realidad?"
Otro comentó: “¡¡Hombre !! ¿Te has comido todo eso solo? El ex luchador semiprofesional a menudo comparte su rutina del domingo para hacer trampa con sus seguidores, además de mantenerlos actualizados sobre su progreso físico.
Finish your week strong. It is not the critic who counts; not the man who points out how the strong man stumbles, or where the doer of deeds could have done them better. The credit belongs to the man who is actually in the arena, whose face is marred by dust and sweat and blood; who strives valiantly; who errs, who comes short again and again, because there is no effort without error and shortcoming; but who does actually strive to do the deeds; who knows great enthusiasms, the great devotions; who spends himself in a worthy cause; who at the best knows in the end the triumph of high achievement, and who at the worst, if he fails, at least fails while daring greatly, so that his place shall never be with those cold and timid souls who neither know victory nor defeat. And after the man leaves the arena, he will then pour fine tequila �� on his oatmeal and brown sugar because he’s also kinda f*cking crazy and finds that concoction delicious. Excerpt from one of my favorite speeches from one of my favorite Presidents. I may or may not have made up the last sentence.. ������ it’s conjecture at this point. #ManInTheArena #Roosevelt26 #DareGreatly #AndGetToWork
Johnson ha tentado previamente a los seguidores con galletas, algo que describió como "el doble chocolate de la firma DJ y la mantequilla de maní con mantequilla de maní cremosa en capas en el medio".
