Impresionante: Sin ayuda, mujer da a luz en auto en movimiento
El esposo de la adulta compartió el video en sus redes sociales
Texas.- Una mujer dio a luz a su bebé en el asiento del copiloto de su automóvil cuando se encontraba camino al hospital.
En un video que fue compartido por Dominique, esposo de Alexis Swinney se ve y escucha el momento en que la madre empieza a gritar que no puede aguantar el dolor y tiene muchas ganas de pujar por lo que prefiere acomodarse en el asiento trasero del vehículo para poder traer al mundo al que sería su cuarto hijo. Esto, mientras que Dominique apresura la marcha y al mismo tiempo filma a su esposa.
'¿Puedes esperar, como dos minutos, qué debo hacer?' le pregunta Dominique a su esposa de 25 años, que se retuerce de dolor y le ruega que la ayude.
There was something beyond special, about getting to deliver my own baby. No doctors or nurses, no lights, or busy people, no one interrupting a moment that should be the most special moments for families as they bring life into the world. The pain was there, but the joy and peace that followed in those minutes we got to spend alone with our sweet girl was more rewarding then anything I could have asked for. I honestly think that God allowed me to deliver safely in the car, instead of making it to the hospital, because He knew that my desire for a birth that was without interruption and full of hormones between baby and I, that desire was so deep. And something that the hospital just couldn’t provide for me. People are shocked and often apologize that I didn’t make it to the hospital. They don’t understand that I just experienced something unrivaled to anything I could have imagined. I witnessed my body take over and a baby be born into my hands. My body is not swollen, and I have no tears. I had my husband and children around me, and for 5 minutes, we embraced everything that happened without any interruption. Our family has preferred a unique chaos It was crazy. But it was Amazing. @birthtube @birthwithoutfear @gracedinbirth @mindfulbirthproject @empoweredbirthproject
Para la sorpresa de Dominique, el bebé no puede esperar más y llega al mundo ante dicha situación. El adulto filmó el momento exacto en el que su mujer da a luz y lo compartió en sus redes sociales.
En el video se observa a Alexis Swinney atrapar a su pequeño bebé mientras que llora fuertemente y esto tranquilaza a la madre, quien estaba preocupada por la salud del pequeño.
