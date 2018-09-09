Trending

Impresionante: Sin ayuda, mujer da a luz en auto en movimiento

El esposo de la adulta compartió el video en sus redes sociales

Avatar de El Debate

Por: El Debate

La mujer dio a luz en el vehículo. Foto ilustrativa PxHere

Texas.- Una mujer dio a luz a su bebé en el asiento del copiloto de su automóvil cuando se encontraba camino al hospital.

En un video que fue compartido por Dominique, esposo de Alexis Swinney se ve y escucha el  momento en que la madre empieza a gritar que no puede aguantar el dolor y tiene muchas ganas de pujar por lo que prefiere acomodarse en el asiento trasero del vehículo para poder traer al mundo al que sería su cuarto hijo. Esto, mientras que Dominique apresura la marcha y al mismo tiempo filma a su esposa.

'¿Puedes esperar, como dos minutos, qué debo hacer?' le pregunta Dominique a su esposa de 25 años, que se retuerce de dolor y le ruega que la ayude.

 

Para la sorpresa de Dominique, el bebé no puede esperar más y llega al mundo ante dicha situación.  El adulto filmó el momento exacto en el que su mujer da a luz y lo compartió en sus redes sociales.

En el video se observa a Alexis Swinney atrapar a su pequeño bebé mientras que llora fuertemente y esto tranquilaza a la madre, quien estaba preocupada por la salud del pequeño.

