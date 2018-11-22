La ansiada lucha del "Hulk" iraní vs el "Dios de la guerra" británico

Un fisicoculturista apodado "el Dios de la guerra británico" ha sido contratado para luchar contra un hombre que ha prometido enfrentarse a Isis.

El tatuado tribal británico Martyn Ford se transformó de flaco aspirante a estrella de cricket en fisicoculturista, y con sus impresionantes dimensiones tiene una brutal perspectiva en las artes marciales mixtas.

Pero después de inscribirse en la organización polaca de MMA Konfrontacja Sztuk Walki (KSW), Ford ahora está listo para llevar a la jaula al temible iraní Sajad Gharibi, apodado el "Hulk iraní".

El trozo de músculo de un metro 85 cm de estatura podría ser 17 cm más corto que Ford, pero pesa nada menos que 177 kilos de músculo, lo que lo hace parecer un terrible rival.

Ninguno de los dos ha luchado en artes marciales mixtas antes, pero se reporta que Gharibi tiene una base en la lucha libre, que sigue siendo popular en su país natal.

Ford tiene fotos en su Instagram con sus dos hijas jóvenes y compartió un selfie con la leyenda de la WWE Hulk Hogan. También tiene una imagen increíble de sí mismo como un joven, bebiendo cervezas, al menos la mitad de lo que es hoy.

Ford come una cena de 20 claras de huevo, tres huevos enteros, 300 gramos de requesón, salsa de soja y aceite de oliva, una mezcla que seguramente hará que Jamie Oliver se atragante.

El actor ha estado en varios programas de televisión y películas, pero aún tiene que hacer una gran oportunidad. Y también se usó como modelo para el videojuego sigiloso de PS4 Hitman.

Si bien la pelea no está confirmada y aún no hay fecha para el evento, el objetivo es que ambos ingresen a la jaula. Lo complicado es conseguir al asiático, quien no tiene contrato con la KSW.

Hoy en día, Ford pesa 103,4 kilos y mide 2,07 metros. En sus ratos libres, cuando no está en el gimnasio, disfruta de su hija, con quien realiza posteos divertidos para sus fans.