Muere una famosa instagramer en accidente de moto

La joven mujer será recordada por su indudable belleza y por su amor a las motocicletas
Por: El Debate

Foto: Instagram

Foto: Instagram

Estados Unidos.-La conocida biker estadounidense Annette Carrion, de tan sólo 33 años, desafortunadamente falleció el pasado sábado en un accidente mientras recorría una carretera en California.

La mujer había adquirido cierta fama en redes sociales por su gusto y sus habilidades sobre las motocicletas, también por ser pionera en la creación de un grupo de mujeres motoristas que se ha vuelto conocido gracias a su iniciativa, llamada Red Line Ravens.

Anette contaba hasta el día de su muerte con 145.000 seguidores, siendo una de las instagramers más famosas de Estados Unidos, y también siendo centro de atención por su indudable sensualidad.

De acuerdo con el informe policial tras su muerte, se dice que la mujer circulaba a más de 120 kilómetros por hora cuando perdió el control saliéndose de las curvas y terminó cayendo por un barranco.

Los usuarios lamentaron su muerte en las redes sociales pero el mensaje más destacado fue el de su novio Jimmy: "Estaba tan llena de vida y siempre lista para la aventura. No hay palabras que describan el dolor que siento", escribió en una de sus publicaciones de Instagram, mientras se lamentaba por ala terrible pérdida.

También sus compañeras de Red Line Ravens publicaron sus condolencias en su perfil de la red social: "Las cosas no serán igual sin ti". "Que corras y descanses en el Paraíso", concluye el mensaje.

