Muere una famosa instagramer en accidente de moto
Estados Unidos.-La conocida biker estadounidense Annette Carrion, de tan sólo 33 años, desafortunadamente falleció el pasado sábado en un accidente mientras recorría una carretera en California.
Sticky tires are where it's at! For last week's trackday with @damian_motodoffo and SBK Corse, @motorhelmets set me up with some Pirelli Diablo Supercorsas. Let's just say I was a happy girl. Grip was excellent and gave me the confidence I was looking for - I definitely needed the extra boost in confidence, because we ran the track clockwise and right-handers aren't my jam. Now that the trackday is over, it's time to switch back to street tires and save the Pirellis for another trackday. What tires do you run on the track?
La mujer había adquirido cierta fama en redes sociales por su gusto y sus habilidades sobre las motocicletas, también por ser pionera en la creación de un grupo de mujeres motoristas que se ha vuelto conocido gracias a su iniciativa, llamada Red Line Ravens.
Anette contaba hasta el día de su muerte con 145.000 seguidores, siendo una de las instagramers más famosas de Estados Unidos, y también siendo centro de atención por su indudable sensualidad.
Do you prefer undertail or side exhausts?
De acuerdo con el informe policial tras su muerte, se dice que la mujer circulaba a más de 120 kilómetros por hora cuando perdió el control saliéndose de las curvas y terminó cayendo por un barranco.
Happy Hump Day! We're half-way through the week, and all I can think about is my upcoming track day on Monday, March 19th! I decided to go for it, so I'll be there with the @doffowinery crew and @jmyjamstyle! But first, I need to stop by @motorhelmets to help get my bike track ready - Who has a track day prep list? I once forgot boots, and another time I forgot gloves, so I had to borrow some men's gloves that didn't really fit and were super awkward. I now have a list that I check off to avoid such disasters LOL
Los usuarios lamentaron su muerte en las redes sociales pero el mensaje más destacado fue el de su novio Jimmy: "Estaba tan llena de vida y siempre lista para la aventura. No hay palabras que describan el dolor que siento", escribió en una de sus publicaciones de Instagram, mientras se lamentaba por ala terrible pérdida.
The Ducati Panigale V4 looks amazing and boasts impressive specs to boot, with a claimed 214 hp, and a plethora of electronic aids - The S version, which is the one I'm sitting on, is equipped with Öhlins fork and shock. The seat felt narrow and was very comfy. I can't wait to demo this beautiful beast!
También sus compañeras de Red Line Ravens publicaron sus condolencias en su perfil de la red social: "Las cosas no serán igual sin ti". "Que corras y descanses en el Paraíso", concluye el mensaje.
