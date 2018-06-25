Trending

Youtuber impacta en redes al vivir desnuda en la selva

La bloguera publica en su Instagram la sorprendente vida que lleva sin maquillaje, sin ropa y sin depilación
Freelee asegura que ha ahorrado miles de dólares con su nueva vida. Foto de Instagram: @freelee_official

Una hermosa 'youtuber' llamada Freelee, que lucha por el veganismo, ha impactado con su inusual estilo de vida: vive 'desnuda' en la selva suramericana, informa el diario Daily Mail.

La chica originaria de Queensland, Australia, ha ahorrado miles de dólares gracias a los tratamientos de belleza que ha dejado atrás durante el año que ha vivido 'aislada en la jungla', fuera de la sociedad y el ajetreo de la ciudad.

A sus 37 años, la bloguera vegana dice que ha escapado de la “civilización occidental” con su pareja para librarse de la “vida esclava” que llevaba trabajando cinco días a la semana, como la mayoría de las personas hoy en día.

"Quería inspirarme y sentir algo significativo todos los días", relató Freelee.

Al estilo de la película “la laguna azul”

La australiana vive la mayoría del tiempo desnuda, “libre de ropa”, come sanamente con las frutas y verduras que cosecha, bebe agua de los ríos y se baña cuando llueve.

Ella documenta su inusual estilo de vida en las redes sociales y en las imágenes aparece desnuda o cubriéndose el cuerpo con ropa hecha de materiales naturales como cáscaras de coco y ramas.

"¿Que si ahora voy a estar desnuda en cada fotografía? Sí, desnuda en la jungla. Libre de ropa, etiquetas, zapatos, maquillaje y depilación. Simplemente, uno se siente bien", escribe Freelene en sus publicaciones.

Según Daily Mail, la australiana se ha ahorrado unos 4.000 dólares (un aproximado de 80 mil pesos) en un año en cosméticos y en procedimientos estéticos como teñido del cabello y pestañas postizas, así como en cuchillas de afeitar.

 

