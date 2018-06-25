Youtuber impacta en redes al vivir desnuda en la selva
Una hermosa 'youtuber' llamada Freelee, que lucha por el veganismo, ha impactado con su inusual estilo de vida: vive 'desnuda' en la selva suramericana, informa el diario Daily Mail.
La chica originaria de Queensland, Australia, ha ahorrado miles de dólares gracias a los tratamientos de belleza que ha dejado atrás durante el año que ha vivido 'aislada en la jungla', fuera de la sociedad y el ajetreo de la ciudad.
Am I going to be nude in every shot now? Yes, nude in the jungle. Free of clothes, labels, shoes, makeup, shaving. It just feels right. Does that mean I'm going to walk around naked with friends or join a nudist colony? Probably not, but it does mean this page will be one where I celebrate my birth-day body in my natural surroundings. Unfortunately female nudity in our modern culture has been oversexualised to the point that we can't even show a damn nipple! Ugh. This stigma is obviously not healthy and breeds embarrassment, shame and disatissfaction with our female bodies. I love how comfortable and confident tribeswomen around the world are with their nude bodies. Not a second thought is given to their saggy breasts. If my body offends you then this isn't the page for you. #gofreeyourself PS - New video up showing my lifestyle for a week, link in bio
A sus 37 años, la bloguera vegana dice que ha escapado de la “civilización occidental” con su pareja para librarse de la “vida esclava” que llevaba trabajando cinco días a la semana, como la mayoría de las personas hoy en día.
"Quería inspirarme y sentir algo significativo todos los días", relató Freelee.
I'm sitting here eating sugar apples and a very old memory is triggered. As an 8 year old I had a routine of listening to my mum and dad talking in bed at night. They didn’t know I did and usually it was very calming for me. Not this night. I overheard my dad say that he thought it was weird that I didn’t have many friends, and that I wasn’t normal. I remember gasping and trying to hold back the tears. I already felt like an outcast in school. Now my dad, who was the centre of my universe even thought I was strange. I felt like I had disappointed him and that he didn’t love me so I went about trying to make friends. I was very introverted and this felt unnatural to me. I only liked minimal company. Needless to say the plan failed. I repeated the pattern a thousand times more until one day I realised HANG ON.... THIS IS WHO I AM. Being a weirdo is my speciality! ��Please don’t ever be afraid to be different, BE afraid to be like everyone else. You are a limited edition. So welcome my fellow weirdos, you will fit right in here. ��#gofreeyourself
Al estilo de la película “la laguna azul”
La australiana vive la mayoría del tiempo desnuda, “libre de ropa”, come sanamente con las frutas y verduras que cosecha, bebe agua de los ríos y se baña cuando llueve.
Ella documenta su inusual estilo de vida en las redes sociales y en las imágenes aparece desnuda o cubriéndose el cuerpo con ropa hecha de materiales naturales como cáscaras de coco y ramas.
So how do ya like ma coconuts? ��...I just love seeing my DIY coconut bowl collection growing ��It feels really empowering to make things myself rather than pay others. You might think "Oh I could never learn to do that, I'm just not good at that stuff" and that's where you are wrong. I grew up without a shred of do-it-yourself experience, I was taught by this consumerist society that it's better to just buy something rather than attempt to create it yourself. Sure, it may be quicker and easier but where is the personal satisfaction in that? Everytime I use the bowls I feel a sense of purpose and pride. You try, make mistakes (eg. hole in bottom of one bowl) but you learn and become more skilled, confident and powerful each time. Save money and become a stronger, freer woman with each project. �� Remember - If you are not willing to learn, no one can help you, if you are determined to learn, no one can stop you. #gofreeyourself
"¿Que si ahora voy a estar desnuda en cada fotografía? Sí, desnuda en la jungla. Libre de ropa, etiquetas, zapatos, maquillaje y depilación. Simplemente, uno se siente bien", escribe Freelene en sus publicaciones.
Lately I go days without looking in the mirror even once, and I find it incredibly freeing. This was definitely not always the case. As a young woman I became obsessed with my reflection. I would spend hours a day analysing and comparing. Was it because I was vain? Because I thought I was too perfect for this world? On the contrary, I saw a face filled with 'imperfections'. I believed the story I was told by advertisements, that I was born inadequate and in desperate need of enhancement. I saw normal human charateristics as defects to be erased or covered; to be ashamed of. I hated my skin, especially my freckles. My smile was too narrow and my teeth too crooked. My top lip too skinny. Eyes not big enough. My hair too fine. The reality is, I didn't see the real me in the mirror. I didn't see the cheeky girl who loved to explore nature for hours and play in the dirt and creeks, instead I saw the ugly lies the beauty industry fed me. I've now been many months without makeup, fake lashes, creams, treatments etc and it feels so damn liberating. Remember, you were not born flawed, you were born into a flawed system. You were designed to be wild and free, to get dirty, to love and laugh, to explore and experience this beautiful planet - not to stress over your humanness. Don't buy the lie$ #gofreeyourself
Según Daily Mail, la australiana se ha ahorrado unos 4.000 dólares (un aproximado de 80 mil pesos) en un año en cosméticos y en procedimientos estéticos como teñido del cabello y pestañas postizas, así como en cuchillas de afeitar.
