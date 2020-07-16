Chris Evan envía escudo del Capitán América a niño que salvo la vida de su hermana
El pequeño enfrentó a un perro que quiso agredir a su hermana menor; el resultado fue 100 puntos de sutura en el rostro debido a las graves heridas
Estados Unidos de América.- El mundo tiene un nuevo héroe y su nombre es Bridger, un pequeño de seis años de edad que salvó a su hermana del ataque de un perro y a cambió recibió graves heridas en el rostro, sin embargo, su heroico acto lo ha hecho merecedor a un increíble reconocimiento, obtener el escudo del Capitán América.
La noticia del menor originario de Wyoming, Estados Unidos, le dio la vuelta al mundo en pocos horas debido a su gran valentía, logrando así llegar a manos del reconocido actor, Chris Evans, quien decidió enviarle un tierno mensaje.
El líder de los Avengers, reconoció el gran acto de heroísmo de Bridger y le comentó que enviará el auténtico escudo del Capitán América "porque lo merece".
¡Wow! eres un héroe. Tu hermana tiene tanta suerte de tenerte como hermano mayor y tus padres deben sentirse tan orgullosos de tenerte como hijo", dijo el actor.
Evan, aplaudió la acción del pequeño y le dijo que más personas como él hacen falta en el mundo. Todo esto mientras Bridger lo veía a través de su tablet mientras usaba el traje del superheroe.
Fue tanta la emoción del menor que se quedó sin palabras al ver a uno de sus más grandes ídolos. El pequeño no supo responder ante la impresión que es lo que hará una vez que tenga en sus manos el escudo.
“Si alguien debía morir, tenía que ser yo”
La historia de Bridger y su hermana sigue haciéndose viral en redes sociales, sobre todo porque el menor resistió casi 100 puntos de sutura en el rostro a causa de las mordidas que el perro le propinó.
En la cuenta oficial de Instagram de sus padres, el pequeño se ve bastante feliz posando junto a su hermana a pesar de heridas.
Si alguien debía morir, tenía que ser yo”, dijo el valiente niño
