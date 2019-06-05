Con 21 años ya conoce todos los países del mundo
Estados Unidos.- Una mujer de nombre Lexie Alford rompió un récord Guinness tras viajar a Corea del norte el 31 de mayo pasado.
La chica de origen estadounidense, desde que era una niña ha viajado, ya que sus padres manejaban una agencia de viajes.
Lexie asegura a una revista muy conocida, que viajar ha sido parte de su vida desde antes que tuviera memoria.
Afirma que gracias a todas las travesías junto a sus padres, despertó ese espíritu de querer conocer cada lugar del mundo, así como sus culturas.
Nothing but LOVE from every country in the world!⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ When I started traveling, I never imagined that so many wonderful people would come along on my journey. Now it feels like YOU all are right here with me. I’m so humbled and grateful for that. There’s so many parts of the world that are completely off the radar for most tourists. Because of the media, people assume that places like these are off limits due to conflict and security threats. I hope by sharing my experiences that I can help encourage people to think twice about misunderstood countries. There really is so much KINDNESS everywhere! ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Countries included in this post: #Madagascar, #Turkmenistan, #SaudiArabia, #Guinea, #Pakistan, #Jordan, #Uganda, #Ethiopia, #IraqiKurdistan & #Uzbekistan.
Informó a la revista que quería demostrarle a todos que el mundo no está tan aterrado como todos los medios lo muestran y que existe gente buena en todos lados.
Para poder viajar, la joven ha tenido varios trabajos y ha hecho alianzas con algunas compañías.
Además dijo que otra razón para viajar fue que quería demostrarle a todos que los países que tienen mala reputación, realmente son hermosos y vale la pena visitar.
Motorcycle adventures through the Canadian Rockies ���� ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ It rained, it shined, we ran out of gas on the side of the highway and we had the time of our lives�� my brother @meat_iomc is a part of a motorcycle club and they have chapters throughout North America. At first I was a little hesitant to call up some people I’ve never met and come stay in their home to explore a place I’ve never been. But wow. Just wow. People are so unbelievably kind! ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Here’s a pro travel tip: if you want to travel somewhere but don’t have a lot of money, think about your family’s friends, friends of friends. Any distant connections you might have anywhere in the world. Then put yourself out there & ask if you can come visit. Chances are you’ll find yourself being welcomed like family with home cooked meals and once in a lifetime experiences. How about that, eh? #alberta #weekendwarriors
Según la chica, los lugares donde tuvo mayor dificultad de arribar y hospedarse fueron en África occidental y central, ya que no hay demasiados vuelos, hoteles, o guías que hablen inglés.
También informó que en América, Europa y Oceanía, le fue demasiado bien. En Asia, el idioma le causó que terminara perdida.
A glimpse into the colourful tradition and culture of Pakistan✨ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ One of the first things I noticed when I arrived in Islamabad was how gorgeous and stylish the women are. I really wanted wear some of their beautiful clothes while traveling here which is why I was so excited to go shopping with @anushaesays . She helped me find this shalwar kameez which is the tradition trousers and long shirt that are commonly worn in South Asia. We later found this amazing headdress in a little shop in Karimabad when the whole @cpicglobal gang played dress up for an hour�� ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Side note to all the Pakistani ladies: Is this called a tribal kuchi headpiece? I forgot to ask the shopkeeper & I would love to know more about it!�� ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Photos by @fearlessandfar
Incluso motiva a los jóvenes a que se animen a viajar, si creen que pueden hacerlo, que lo hagan, son capaces se hacer cualquier cosa que se propongan.
Actualmente, la chica se encuentra en un proceso de presentar casi 10 mil piezas como evidencias de sus viajes, para presentarlas a la organización encargada del Libro Guinness de los récords.
I travel because... what’s your answer? ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Travel can be a window or a doorway. Like most people I want to see the most famous sights, the beauty, the best of what the world has to offer... but only experiencing that aspect of a county feels somewhat like window shopping. Looking, but with no real investment or connection. When I travel I want to be transported. I like being completely immersed in it, home cooked meals, experiences that push my limits, and real conversations. It’s harder to come by but that’s the good stuff���� ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ I had such an awesome time exploring Turkmenistan & Uzbekistan but once again it’s the people you’re with that truly make a place special �� thanks for so many epic memories on this journey @fearlessandfar
Otro caso de personas que viajan por el mundo:
Una pareja de jubilados decidieron comenzar una travesia: pasar el resto de su vida viajando por el mundo. Originarios de Seattle, Estados Unidos, vendieron todas sus pertenencias para realizar su gran aventura.
Debbie y Michael Campbell, iniciaron su aventura hace 6 años. Ellos decidieron vender su casa y todas sus pertenencias para tener suficiente dinero para viajar por todo el mundo y conocer todos los lugares que siempre imaginaron.
The most meaningful experiences happen when & where you least expect. I was able go to Saudi Arabia because the country opened up an evisa for the Formula E races. We explored Riyadh and ended up at a breathtaking place aptly named the Edge of the World. The Formula E was such a random & awesome event but I never expected to find so many friends there, most of whom I had only known through social media.⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ☾ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ The concert after the race was historic, Saudi Arabia had never done anything like this before. Most of the people in the crowd had never been to a concert before in their lives. David Guetta spent months in the studio making an Arabian mix just for them. My friends and I looked at each other in complete disbelief. The crowd was singing along so intensely that the ground was literally shaking. I’ve never heard anything like it. What made it even crazier for me was that in the US, concerts are something we totally take for granted. Everyone there was so genuinely excited & I could tell that they were cherishing each moment.⠀⠀⠀⠀ ☾⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ I can’t wait to see what the future holds for Saudi, I’ve never seen a country so ready for a change. My guide even taught me how to drift his car which felt like a big deal considering women have only been driving there since 2017!
La pareja compartió en Instagram que han aprendido que el tiempo es un regalo, y las cosas materiales no importan. La felicidad se encuentra en las experiencias y no en lo que se posee.
El matrimonio tiene un blog donde cuentan todas sus aventuras y registran sus viajes alrededor del mundo. Se informa que hasta el momento han recorrido más de 270 ciudades en 83 países.
