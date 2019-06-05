Selecciona tu región
Con 21 años ya conoce todos los países del mundo

La chica de origen estadounidense, desde que era una niña ha viajado, ya que sus padres manejaban una agencia de viajes

Por  Martha Isis Carrillo

Estados Unidos.- Una mujer de nombre Lexie Alford rompió un récord Guinness tras viajar a Corea del norte el 31 de mayo pasado.

Lexie asegura a una revista muy conocida, que viajar ha sido parte de su vida desde antes que tuviera memoria.

Afirma que gracias a todas las travesías junto a sus padres, despertó ese espíritu de querer conocer cada lugar del mundo, así como sus culturas.

Informó a la revista que quería demostrarle a todos que el mundo no está tan aterrado como todos los medios lo muestran y que existe gente buena en todos lados.

Para poder viajar, la joven ha tenido varios trabajos y ha hecho alianzas con algunas compañías.

Además dijo que otra razón para viajar fue que quería demostrarle a todos que los países que tienen mala reputación, realmente son hermosos y vale la pena visitar.

Según la chica, los lugares donde tuvo mayor dificultad de arribar y hospedarse fueron en África occidental y central, ya que no hay demasiados vuelos, hoteles, o guías que hablen inglés.

También informó que en América, Europa y Oceanía, le fue demasiado bien. En Asia, el idioma le causó que terminara perdida.

Incluso motiva a los jóvenes a que se animen a viajar, si creen que pueden hacerlo, que lo hagan, son capaces se hacer cualquier cosa que se propongan.

Actualmente, la chica se encuentra en un proceso de presentar casi 10 mil piezas como evidencias de sus viajes, para presentarlas a la organización encargada del Libro Guinness de los récords.

Otro caso de personas que viajan por el mundo:

Una pareja de jubilados decidieron comenzar una travesia: pasar el resto de su vida viajando por el mundo. Originarios de Seattle, Estados Unidos, vendieron todas sus pertenencias para realizar su gran aventura.

Debbie y Michael Campbell, iniciaron su aventura hace 6 años. Ellos decidieron vender su casa y todas sus pertenencias para tener suficiente dinero para viajar por todo el mundo y conocer todos los lugares que siempre imaginaron.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

The most meaningful experiences happen when & where you least expect. I was able go to Saudi Arabia because the country opened up an evisa for the Formula E races. We explored Riyadh and ended up at a breathtaking place aptly named the Edge of the World. The Formula E was such a random & awesome event but I never expected to find so many friends there, most of whom I had only known through social media.⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ☾ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ The concert after the race was historic, Saudi Arabia had never done anything like this before. Most of the people in the crowd had never been to a concert before in their lives. David Guetta spent months in the studio making an Arabian mix just for them. My friends and I looked at each other in complete disbelief. The crowd was singing along so intensely that the ground was literally shaking. I’ve never heard anything like it. What made it even crazier for me was that in the US, concerts are something we totally take for granted. Everyone there was so genuinely excited & I could tell that they were cherishing each moment.⠀⠀⠀⠀ ☾⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ I can’t wait to see what the future holds for Saudi, I’ve never seen a country so ready for a change. My guide even taught me how to drift his car which felt like a big deal considering women have only been driving there since 2017!

Una publicación compartida de Lexie Alford (@lexielimitless) el

La pareja compartió en Instagram que han aprendido que el tiempo es un regalo, y las cosas materiales no importan. La felicidad se encuentra en las experiencias y no en lo que se posee.

El matrimonio tiene un blog donde cuentan todas sus aventuras y registran sus viajes alrededor del mundo. Se informa que hasta el momento han recorrido más de 270 ciudades en 83 países.

 

