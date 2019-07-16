Conoce a Maggie, la perra embarazada que sobrevivió a 17 disparos
En redes sociales se ha viralizado la conmovedora historia de Maggie, una perra embarazada que sobrevivió a 17 disparos y ahora tiene una nueva vida
La perra Maggie fue encontrada abandonada dentro de una caja, sin ojos, con una oreja mutilada y la mandíbula rota, estaba gravemente herida debido a los 17 disparos que recibió en todo su cuerpo. Pero increíblemente, seguía con vida, y estaba embarazada.
Este caso extremo de crueldad animal sucedió en el Líbano. A pesar de que Maggie recibió ayuda, nadie pensaba que sobreviviría debido a la gravedad de su estado.
Sin embargo, Maggie resistió y su historia se hizo viral en redes sociales, donde la apodaron como "la perra milagro".
Su conmovedora y triste historia llevó hasta los oídos de la británica Kasey Carlin, una amante de los animales que inmediatamente decidió adoptarla a pesar de las dificultades, pues mientras Maggie estaba en el Líbano, Kasey estaba en Reino Unido.
"You're welcome to join me for a snuggle but you must bring some yummy treats!" -Maggie
Mediante una campaña en línea, la joven británica reunió los fondos necesarios para cubrir el traslado de Maggie hasta su país. Ese proceso tardó seis meses, mientras la organización protectora de animales Wild At Heart Foundation brindaba también su ayuda.
Ahora, gracias a todo el apoyo, Maggie cuenta con un nuevo hogar, donde recibe mucho amor y se ha rehabilitado, además de haber recibido entrenamiento para convertirse en una mascota de terapia y así poder dar afecto a quienes lo necesiten.
Por si fuera poco, se ha vuelto toda una celebridad en redes sociales, pues su dueña le creó una cuenta de Instagram donde comparte fotos y videos de Maggie en su nueva vida y cuenta más de 107 mil seguidores.
"It's good to share the love!" -Maggie
