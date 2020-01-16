Entérate de lo importante

Difunden imágenes de cerdos maltratados, comiéndose entre ellos por hambre

Los animales se han vuelto caníbales al no ser alimentados adecuadamente en la granja donde se encuentran

Por  Eduardo Gutierrez Calderón

Difunden imágenes de cerdos maltratados, comiéndose entre ellos por hambre(Pixabay)

Irlanda del Norte.- En redes sociales se han difundido las perturbadores imágenes de cerdos que se han vuelto caníbales tras no ser alimentados de forma adecuada en la granja de "alto bienestar" a la que pertenecen.

En varias fotografías y videos, se puede ver a los animales comiéndose entre ellos, sin duda se trata de algo desgarrador que pocas personas se atreven a ver.

 

Aparentemente el material fue logrado por defensores de los derechos de los animales encubiertos en la granja McGuckian Brothers, ubicada en la ciudad de Ballymena, en Irlanda del Norte, el pasado 14 de enero.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

❌The farm is now suspended❌ ▫️ Warning: images of the standard meat industry, good news in the end. ➡️SWIPE➡️ ▫️ These are a few of my photos of what horrible neglect and torture we discovered and exposed, at the @meat_the_victims action in Northern Ireland. The suffering in there, for these juvenile, intelligent, sentient beings, are unimaginable. The action was a great success, we saved one life and as you can see in the video from BBC, the cruelty was massively exposed in the media and the farm was suspended! ▫️ ❌Until all are free!!❌ ▫️ ((Edit)) As many have asked; what will happen to the thousands of pigs who's still on the farm? My honest answer is that I don't know. I believe they are doomed whatever will happen or not happen and I too wish they could be saved. The only ones who's to blame are the animal exploitation industries and all those who supports this. But let's see, there's an investigation happening atm and a good chance that no more animals will be bred in to this torturous and miserable life and death on this farm.

Una publicación compartida de Casper Hilt (@casperhilt)

La organización, Meat The Victims, mostró las horribles imágenes a través de Instagram, donde se puede ver a los cerdos con los rostros ensangrentados, otros con heridas abiertas con posibles infecciones y algunos esparcidos por el suelo agonizando.

 

Luego de realizar la investigación dirigida por Tuesday Goti, los activistas se manifestaron a las afueras de la granja, hasta que se llegó a un acuerdo con el granjero y algunos de los cerdos fueron liberados.

