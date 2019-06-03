Hombres le cortan la cola a un tiburón por diversión (Video)
Groenlandia.- A través de redes sociales circula un video de maltrato animal. En el cual dos sujetos cortaron la cola de un tiburón por "diversión" y después lo dejaron ir.
En la grabación se puede ver a dos hombres en un barco. Uno de ellos agarra al tiburón y le corta la cola, mientras el otro se encuentra grabando los hechos.
Uno de los sujetos le dice: "buena suerte cuando intentes nadar, bastardo", cuando ve que el tiburón se aleja muy lento del barco.
En la cuenta de Instagram de una organización ambientalista lamentan el terrible acto animal. En el post se escribió que en Groenlandia se encuentran los tiburones que viven más tiempo en el planeta.
⚠WARNING GRAPHIC IMAGES⚠ Please share this video far and wide and tag people who need to see it so EVERYONE can see what true ignorance looks like as these idiots are destroying our marine life ecosystem. Sadly, it’s this kind of senseless killing that will be the end of our marine life, environment and eventually our own species too unless we change RIGHT AWAY! It’s absolutely disgusting that 2 fishermen recorded and laughed as another cuts off the tail (caudal fin) of what looks like a Greenland Shark. One of the fisherman can be heard yelling “Good luck trying to swim, you bastard” while the other laughs as the mutilated #shark tries to escape. Greenland sharks are the longest living vertebrates on Earth, living between 300-500 years and are believed to have unique genes that could hold the secret to long life for us humans too. Unfortunately, they don’t reach breeding age until 150 years so their population is very low even without humans condemning them to death by cutting off their fins like you see in this video. It’s also speculated that their population is low because this shark species is fished for its liver oil in the Scandinavian region. Thankfully, these men were promptly fired from their jobs on board and it also seems that the men broke several laws and could face up to a million ISK (roughly $8,000) in fines on animal cruelty charges…but hardly enough for this horrific act that shows what we are doing to sharks all over the world which must be stopped through all of us spreading awareness that we won’t tolerate this kind of behavior anymore!Thanks for the video @oceanskeepers we must work together to help these poor creatures before it’s too late! #savethesharks #saveourseas #endanimalcruelty #savethereef
Agregaron que se cree que los tiburones tienen genes únicos, que tal vez podrían ser el secreto de una vida eterna e incluso para los humanos.
De acuerdo a la publicación ambos sujetos fueron despedidos de forma inmediata, además podrían enfrentar una multa muy alta por maltrato animal.
