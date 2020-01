Lleva dos meses dentro de un barril en lo alto de un pilar; busca romper récord

Vernon Kruger from S.A is set to break his own world record for sitting in a barrel propped up 25 metres above ground.

The record was 54 days in 1997, but by the end of Monday Mr Kruger will have spent 67 days in the barrel.

Some people are serious! @Nyac_juru_jesse @_Toussaint_3 pic.twitter.com/2xphdBHmDT