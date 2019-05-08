Majestuosa y colorida ardilla se hace viral, es hermosa (fotos)
La hermosa ardilla mide 90 centímetros y vive en las profundidades de la India, las fotos son perfectas
Un fotográgo logró captar varias imagenes de una ardilla gigante de colores que vive en las profundidades de la India.
Se trata del talentoso fotográfo, Kaushik Vijayan, de 39 años de edad, quien logró fotografiar a la hermosa y enorme ardilla que mide 90 centímetros de largo.
Kaushik Vijayan subió las fotos a su red social y de inmediato se hicieron viral, en ellas se puede apreciar la majestuosa ardilla colorida.
La especie de esta ardilla se llama malabar y duplica el tamaño de sus parientes.
