Mamá explica a su hijo que los hombres también menstrúan

Los padres tienen un rol fundamental al momento de enseñar valores como el respeto y la inclusión a los niños. De ello depende cómo se relacionarán con sus las demás personas a lo largo de su vida.

Por eso, cuando Milly Bhaskar habló con su hijo acerca de la menstruación se aseguró de ser lo suficientemente incluyente, porque hay hombres trans y personas no binarias que también menstrúan.

He hablado con Eli de la menstruación desde que vio una mancha de sangre en mi pantalón hace un par de años. No usé la frase de 'las mujeres menstrúan' porque no es enteramente incluyente...