Mamá explica a su hijo que los hombres también menstrúan
Milly Bhaskar habló con su pequeño hijo acerca de la menstruación cuando el notó que la ropa interior de su mamá estaba manchada
Los padres tienen un rol fundamental al momento de enseñar valores como el respeto y la inclusión a los niños. De ello depende cómo se relacionarán con sus las demás personas a lo largo de su vida.
Por eso, cuando Milly Bhaskar habló con su hijo acerca de la menstruación se aseguró de ser lo suficientemente incluyente, porque hay hombres trans y personas no binarias que también menstrúan.
He hablado con Eli de la menstruación desde que vio una mancha de sangre en mi pantalón hace un par de años. No usé la frase de 'las mujeres menstrúan' porque no es enteramente incluyente...
Milly también subió una hermosa foto a su perfil de Instagram con su hijo Eli sosteniendo un cartel que dice 'Algunos hombres tienen periodos. Si yo puedo entenderlo, tú también."
Some men have periods. Some non-binary people have periods. Some women have periods. Eli has been told about periods since he saw blood on my pants a couple of years ago (I no longer have them now and tbh it is shit when it’s seen as like the ultimate feminine superpower because I’m still a woman so ����). I didn’t use the language of women have periods because it’s not entirely inclusive. I told him that SOME women, SOME non binary people and SOME men have periods. It was easy for him to accept as he hadn’t had to unlearn the engrained societal norm but if a 4 year old can grasp it I’m sure most of us can have a crack at unlearning transphobic/misinformed norms and open our minds... ya think? �� Trans men may have ‘female’ sex organs and still experience periods and some non binary people have periods too therefore removing a female logo off the front of sanitary products helps include us all �� isn’t that wholesome and a nice gesture? Why I’m the name of Lizzo should that affect ANY of us... it’s not insulting to women, it’s not discrediting women, it’s opening up the community to make it a safe space for those who don’t identify as women but still have periods. Stop being a asshat. Grasp it. �� —— Image description: Eli who is the cutest slice of pie is holding a pin board sign. It says ‘some men have periods too, if I can grasp it so can you’.
(El mensaje) No es insultante para las mujeres, ni las desacredita; solo abre la comunidad y la convierte en un espacio seguro para aquellos que no se identifican como mujeres pero aun así menstrúan
Y es que la comunidad trans ya enfrenta suficientes retos diariamente como para lidiar con comentarios erróneos e hirientes sobre su cuerpo.
