Mexicano es víctima racismo al entrar a su casa en EU; decían que era un criminal
"Eres un criminal", dijo una pareja a un mexicano cuando solamente pretendía entrar a su departamento en San Francisco, EEUU
EEUU.- En redes sociales circula el video donde un mexicano fue víctima de racismo cuando pretendía entrar a su casa y una pareja lo interceptó para impedírselo, asegurando que era un criminal.
En la grabación, se puede ver que la víctima estaba a punto de entrar al estacionamiento del complejo de viviendas cuando de pronto un vehículo se atravesó frente a él, impidiendo así su ingreso.
Posteriormente un hombre sacó la cabeza por la ventana y le advirtió que no dejaría entrar a un "criminal", ya que necesitaba proteger el complejo donde vive.
La pareja creía que el mexicano era un delincuente que buscaba robar entre los autos del estacionamiento.
"Eres un criminal"
El mexicano permaneció arriba de su vehículo mientras tocaba el claxon en repetidas ocasiones para que la pareja lo dejara pasar, sin embargo, no tuvo éxito.
Posteriormente, otro hombre se acercó y le pidió a la pareja que continuaran su camino, al mismo tiempo que golpeaba su auto, situación que enfureció al agresor identificado como Hank Beasley y bajó de la camioneta para golpearlo.
PLEASE HELP ID HIM. TRIGGER WARNING: On the topic of #racism in San Francisco. Excuse my language in the video, I was a bit shaken up and my Chicano from Compton came out! Today I was not let into my complex by a white couple from Florida that said they would not let a criminal into their complex as they needed to protect it. They thought I was trying to tailgate them to break in and rob them/other cars in the garage. They were driving in full speed, stopped poked their head out and saw a brown boy in a hat and put their car on break. . . They called me a criminal, told me if I TRULY lived there then I should be ok going around and trying again after they went inside. I showed them my keys and garage remote and they still insisted I leave. My neighbor was out smoking and tried to intervene. As soon as they threatened to call the cops, I started recording. This video is four minutes long and I dealt with this for 4 minutes prior to this. . . My neighbor, who’s also white felt bad because he was not going to tolerate racism, and tried to get them to move. The man in the passenger seat came out and beat him, and threatened to shoot us if we didn’t leave. Security eventually arrived and the man still insisted I leave. The girlfriend tried to pay us to not call the cops and not press battery charges. Police arrived and I have filed a report along with my neighbor. I had to move parking spots as he threatened to shoot us both. This is NOT ok and this goes to show you that racism is well and alive in SF. The gf claimed that “we don’t see color”. ������ *Apparently his name is William and she’s Ellie
En el video se aprecia como el sujeto terminó en el suelo tras las agresiones de Beasley, en ese momento el mexicano también baja de su auto para tratar de auxiliar al pobre hombre que lo defendió primeramente.
La publicación ha generado miles de reacciones y comentarios por parte de los internautas, quienes se mostraron indignados por la acción de la pareja, señalándolos en varias ocasiones como "racistas".
