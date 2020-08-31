Personas se reúnen con sus mascotas tras haberse separado en la explosión de Beirut. Video
Animals Lebanon, es una organización que se dedicó a rescatar animales que se vieron afectados por la explosión de Beirut, desafortunadamente muchos terminaron heridos y extraviados; luego de varias semanas se han reencontrado con sus dueños.
Líbano.- El pasado 4 de agosto se registró una fuerte explosión durante la mañana en un almacén de la ciudad de Beirut, capital del Líbano, la cual generó una gran onda expansiva que se logró sentir en toda la capital a varios kilómetros de distancia. Esta catástrofe dejó casi 200 personas sin vida y miles de heridos.
Sin embargo, algo que muy pocos han tomado en cuenta es que gran cantidad de animales también resultaron afectados, algunos murieron, otros quedaron con varias lesiones y algunos quedaron separados de sus dueños en medio del desastre.
Por esa razón, la organización Animal Lebanon, se dedicó a rescatar y auxiliar a todos los animalitos que quedaron a la deriva entre los escombros y el fuego. Por si fuera poco, se dieron a la tarea de buscar el reencuentro con sus antiguos dueños; hasta el momento 100 personas han recuperado a sus mascotas.
Time to share HAPPY moments With everything that has been happening these past weeks we thought everyone needs some mood lifting happy moments so we compiled some of the heartwarming reunions that have happened since the blast. Our team has been on the ground after the Beirut Blast to help located lost pets and rescue injured ones. Our efforts reunited more than 100 guardians with their pets. These guardians had lost so much, many were injured and they were so grateful and happy to see their pets again . To see all the animals rescued from the blast and get updates - animalslebanon.org/beirutexplosion ❤️Our hearts will always be with the people, those who got affected, those who lost people, those who were injured and those who lost their homes❤️ #beirutexplosion #lebanon #searchandrescue #ALsearchandrescue #animalsearchandrescue #animalrescue #happyreunions #animalwelfare #animalslebanon
Fue por medio de Instagram donde la organización compartió las emotivas imágenes donde las personas de reunían de nuevo con sus animalitos, aquellos que pensaban que tal vez habían perdido y que jamás volverían a ver, solo hace falta ver los videos para entender esas lágrimas de felicidad.
Rescued from Blast area with wounds and eye injury This cat was rescued in bad condition and is being treated for his wounds. His eye needs surgery as it was too severely damaged. We have had so many severe cases since the day of the blast and this kitty is only one of them. Our team has been working tirelessly since the blast, at first on the ground rescuing animals in need and locating lost pets and reuniting them. And now getting and caring for the many injured animals directly and indirectly affected by the blast. But our work was never possible without YOUR support! It is what had been our backbone throughout the crisis. And we continue to reply on you to be able to stay alive. To see all the animals rescued from the blast and to help us continue our mission - animalslebanon.org/beirutexplosion So many animals have been treated and need individual care. If you can foster it will help give them the special care they need and empty up space at our center to help more. To foster go to animalslebanon.org/foster Contact us at contact@animalslebanon.org for help if: - You are looking for your lost pet - If there is an injured animal. we will cover the cost - You need food and supplies for your pet - You have found a pet that you believe belongs to someone ❤️Our hearts will always be with the people, those who got affected, those who lost people, those who were injured and those who lost their homes❤️ #beirutexplosion #lebanon #searchandrescue #ALsearchandrescue #animalsearchandrescue #animalrescue #fosteradog #fosteracat #animalwelfare #animalslebanon
Nuestros esfuerzos reunieron a más de 100 dueños con sus mascotas. Estas personas habían perdido tanto, muchos resultaron heridos y estaban muy agradecidos y felices de volver a ver a sus mascotas".
REUNITED after Beirut Blast and surviving 10 days stuck in shaft Ashta was one of the lost pets that her guardians contacted us about. We have been searching for her since the first days of the blast. After 10 days our team heard her meows coming from a shaft in the destroyed building. Luckily there was water dripping and she was able to survive all this time! She remained with us until her guardian was able to pick her up! Animals Lebanon team has been on the ground from day one of the blast with a team of over 250 volunteers. We have reunited over 100 animals & are still rescuing animals that are directly & indirectly affected from the blast & caring for the many animals rescued as a result of it. A team of international & local vets have been checking, treating & spaying/neutering animals. Help us continue our mission to help these animals - animalslebanon.org/beirutexplosion We have been & continue to provide food and medical care for the pets of the families who were affected by the blast. There are still many rescued animals we are temporarily caring for, those that have guardians who have passed away or guardians that cannot currently care for them & many strays that were injured during the blast. Our volunteers are still disturbing posters everywhere about the help we will provide to reach a wider public as well as photos of the lost pets. Contact us at contact@animalslebanon.org for help if: - You are looking for your lost pet - If there is an injured animal. we will cover the cost - You need food and supplies for your pet - You found a pet that you believe belongs to someone ❤️Our hearts will always be with the people, those affected, those who lost people, those injured and those who lost their homes❤️ #beirutexplosion #lebanon #happyreunion #ALsearchandrescue #animalrescue #animalwelfare #animalslebanon
Nuestros corazones siempre estarán con las personas, los afectados, los que perdieron personas, los heridos y los que perdieron sus hogares", dijo la organización.
Como era de esperarse las bellas imágenes generaron la locura en redes sociales, pues en poco tiempo se volvieron contenido viral, obteniendo miles de reacciones y comentarios por parte de los internautas, quienes agradecieron la gran labor de Animal Lebanon.
