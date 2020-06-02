¿Qué es y qué significa la protesta "Blackout Tuesday"?
¿Qué es y qué significa "Blackout Tuesday"? La protesta de los artistas contra el racismo que inunda las redes sociales
Este martes 2 de junio las redes sociales se inundan de las palabras "Blackout Tuesday", una iniciativa impulsada por artistas de la industria musical, celebridades e internautas en apoyo a las manifestaciones por la muerte del afroamericano George Floyd a manos de un policía en Minneapolis, Estados Unidos.
Probablemente has entrado a Twitter o Instagram este día y te has topado con publicación donde sólo se observa un fondo negro, pues bien, esto forma parte del "Blackout Tuesday". Aquí te explicamos de qué se trata.
¿Qué es y qué significa el "Blackout Tuesday"?
"Blackout Tuesday" es el nombre que ha recibido ete movimiento inicialmente impulsado por la industria musical, cuyos artistas y sellos discográficos han decidido manifestar su apoyo a las protestas contra el racismo y la violencia policial que han sacudido Estados Unidos en los últimos días tras el asesinato de George Floyd.
La idea nació como un "apagón" que se llevará a cabo a lo largo de este 2 de junio bajo la consigna #theshowmustbepaused ("el show debe ser pausado"), que consiste en suspender las operaciones comerciales de esta industria. También se busca dar mayor difusión a las obras y proyectos realizados por artistas afrodescendientes.
¿Qué artistas apoyan el "Blackout Tuesday"?
Numerosos artistas, grupos musicales y discográficas se han sumado a la iniciativa publicando una imagen color negro en sus cuentas de redes sociales. Entre ellos figuran nombres como Jennifer López, Beyoncé, Billie Eilish, Rihanna, Taylor Swift, Kendrick Lammar, Travis Scott, Snoop Dogg, Radiohead, los Rolling Stones, Katy Perry, Christina Aguilera, Alejandro Sanz, Britney Spears, Ricky Martin, por mencionar algunos.
we ain’t buying shit!!! and we ain’t selling shit neither!! gang gang! #BLACKOUTTUESDAY AF!!! @FentyOfficial @fentybeauty @SavageXFenty ������������ pic.twitter.com/XNC44Tegj5— Rihanna (@rihanna) June 2, 2020
I try to live my life to answer the question, “How can I be of service?” I have spent the last few days watching, listening and reflecting about how to utilize my privilege and platform. I hope that #BlackoutTuesday gives us all (especially in the music industry) an opportunity to take what we’re learning and put it into action on Wednesday, and every day going forward. There are many ways to support the movement towards justice and equality. I’ve chosen to donate to the organizations tagged in this post. You can do the same at the link in my bio. This soon to be mother is going to work hard to make damn sure this world is a more just place for every child. Black Lives Matter
Entre los sellos discográficos que han manifesado su apoyo a la iniciativa se encuentran la mítica Atlantic Records, Columbia Records, Sony/ATV, Universal Music Group, Warner Records, Capitol Music Group, entre otros.
El famoso productor musical Quincy Jones y su llamado a solidarizarse con la iniciativa:
It’s hard to know what to say because I’ve been dealing with racism my entire life. That said, it’s rearing its ugly head right now & by God it’s time to deal with it once & for all. My team & I stand for justice. Conversations will be had & action will be taken. #THESHOWMUSTBEPAUSED For all of my friends in the blind and differently-abled communities, here’s the text that is included in this image: “MUSIC INDUSTRY BLACK OUT TUESDAY Due to recent events please join us as we take an urgent step of action to provoke accountability and change. As gatekeepers of the culture, it’s our responsibility to not only come together to celebrate the wins, but also hold each other up during a loss. Join us on Tuesday JUNE 2 as a day to disconnect from work and reconnect with our community. #THESHOWMUSTBEPAUSED”
Si bien el movimiento fue propuesto e impulsado por artistas y discográficas, también se han sumado actores, deportistas y usuarios de redes sociales, dando cada vez más eco a este grito mudo contra el racismo.
