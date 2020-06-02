Entérate de lo importante

¿Qué es y qué significa la protesta "Blackout Tuesday"?

¿Qué es y qué significa "Blackout Tuesday"? La protesta de los artistas contra el racismo que inunda las redes sociales 

Por  Raúl Durán

Imagen: Tomada de Instagram

Este martes 2 de junio las redes sociales se inundan de las palabras "Blackout Tuesday", una iniciativa impulsada por artistas de la industria musical, celebridades e internautas en apoyo a las manifestaciones por la muerte del afroamericano George Floyd a manos de un policía en Minneapolis, Estados Unidos.

Probablemente has entrado a Twitter o Instagram este día y te has topado con publicación donde sólo se observa un fondo negro, pues bien, esto forma parte del "Blackout Tuesday". Aquí te explicamos de qué se trata.

 

¿Qué es y qué significa el "Blackout Tuesday"?

"Blackout Tuesday" es el nombre que ha recibido ete movimiento inicialmente impulsado por la industria musical, cuyos artistas y sellos discográficos han decidido manifestar su apoyo a las protestas contra el racismo y la violencia policial que han sacudido Estados Unidos en los últimos días tras el asesinato de George Floyd.

La idea nació como un "apagón" que se llevará a cabo a lo largo de este 2 de junio bajo la consigna #theshowmustbepaused ("el show debe ser pausado"), que consiste en suspender las operaciones comerciales de esta industria. También se busca dar mayor difusión a las obras y proyectos realizados por artistas afrodescendientes.

Así luce Instagram al ingresar el hashtag #blackouttuesday. Imagen: Captura de Instagram

¿Qué artistas apoyan el "Blackout Tuesday"?

Numerosos artistas, grupos musicales y discográficas se han sumado a la iniciativa publicando una imagen color negro en sus cuentas de redes sociales. Entre ellos figuran nombres como Jennifer López, Beyoncé, Billie Eilish, Rihanna, Taylor Swift, Kendrick Lammar, Travis Scott, Snoop Dogg, Radiohead, los Rolling Stones, Katy Perry, Christina Aguilera, Alejandro Sanz, Britney Spears, Ricky Martin, por mencionar algunos.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

#blackouttuesday

Una publicación compartida por Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) el

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Una publicación compartida por flame (@travisscott) el

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

#theshowmustbepaused #blackouttuesday

Una publicación compartida por Ricky (@ricky_martin) el

Entre los sellos discográficos que han manifesado su apoyo a la iniciativa se encuentran la mítica Atlantic Records, Columbia Records, Sony/ATV, Universal Music Group, Warner Records, Capitol Music Group, entre otros.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Una publicación compartida por Atlantic Records (@atlanticrecords) el

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

BLACK LIVES MATTER. #THESHOWMUSTBEPAUSED

Una publicación compartida por Capitol Records (@capitolrecords) el

 

El famoso productor musical Quincy Jones y su llamado a solidarizarse con la iniciativa:

 Si bien el movimiento fue propuesto e impulsado por artistas y discográficas, también se han sumado actores, deportistas y usuarios de redes sociales, dando cada vez más eco a este grito mudo contra el racismo.

