Supuesto modelo manosea a mesera y ella filtra el VIDEO
Según señalan en redes sociales que el hombre que está involucrado es el modelo profesional Reyn Du Preez
Sudáfrica.- Una mesera filtró y viralizó en redes sociales un VIDEO que deja ver le momento en que un hombre la manosea cuando ella se encuentra trabajando.
Según en redes sociales y medios como Excelsior revelaron que el hombre que está involucrado es el modelo profesional Reyn Du Preez.
Además se dijo que los hechos ocurrieron en la ciudad del Cabo, Sudáfrica. Sarah, como supuestamente se llama la mesera decidió ventilar lo ocurrido.
El video fue publicado en Instagram y Facebook donde también se etiquetó al agresor para que todos supieran quién era.
El video lo dice todo y me deja poco que agregar. ¡ESTÁS EXPUESTO y atrapado en el acto!’, escribió la mesera en Instagram
A continuación te compartimos el VIDEO del momento justo en que se ve como el hombre toca de manera inusual el cuerpo de la mesera.
So on Friday night I was at work( I am currently a waitress)... and I happened to be serving this man Reyn Du Preez @reyndupreez and this happened. The video says it all, leaving me with little to add. . YOU ARE EXPOSED! And caught in the act! . It BREAKS my heart! I’ve watched it over and over again...feeling more like trash each time. Men of South Africa this is happens on regular basis...what are YOU going to do about it ? If you see your mate doing this CALL THEM OUT!, DON’T wait for them to get physical with women to call them out. Men of SOUTH AFRICA stop touching us inappropriately! . . To Reyn Du Preez’s friends, I thank you for stopping your friend when he continued to insult and humiliate me after touching me inappropriately����, I only hope that more can be done next time.
