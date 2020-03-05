Entérate de lo importante

Viral

Supuesto modelo manosea a mesera y ella filtra el VIDEO

Según señalan en redes sociales que el hombre que está involucrado es el modelo profesional Reyn Du Preez

Por  Kevin Miranda

Supuesto modelo manosea a mesera y ella filtra el VIDEO(Especial)

Sudáfrica.- Una mesera filtró y viralizó en redes sociales un VIDEO que deja ver le momento en que un hombre la manosea cuando ella se encuentra trabajando.

Según en redes sociales y medios como Excelsior revelaron que el hombre que está involucrado es el modelo profesional Reyn Du Preez.

 

Además se dijo que los hechos ocurrieron en la ciudad del Cabo, Sudáfrica. Sarah, como supuestamente se llama la mesera decidió ventilar lo ocurrido.

El video lo dice todo y me deja poco que agregar. ¡ESTÁS EXPUESTO y atrapado en el acto!’, escribió la mesera en Instagram

A continuación te compartimos el VIDEO del momento justo en que se ve como el hombre toca de manera inusual el cuerpo de la mesera.

 

Comentarios

